PREP FOOTBALL: Westfield can't get up to speed in 44-6 loss to Mauston

However, Westfield (0-2, 0-2) looked in dire straits shortly after, as it got backed into a fourth-and-12. But Gray hit sophomore Kashton Kangas for a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Pioneers on the board. Gray’s ensuing two-point pass was incomplete, but Westfield had life trailing 16-6 with 8:02 remaining in the half.

As quickly as the Pioneers built up their momentum, it was gone just as fast. Mauston responded with two more scores in about a minute stretch just before halftime. Amstrong rushed in from 15 yards out with 1:41 left before Luehman darted in off a 15-yard Lehman pass with 34 seconds to go. Luehman’s touchdown, which was set up by a Carver Goodman interception, extended the Golden Eagles advantage to 32-6 at the break.

“We’re starting a lot of first-year starters and they played hard at the beginning of the game,” Kirk Kangas said. “We did a couple nice things when we scored and made it 16-6, but after that they gained momentum and we couldn’t stop their passing game.”

Looking to get back on track out of the intermission, Westfield was turned over on downs on its opening drive of the second half. Mauston needed just one play to pad its lead, as Armstrong took a 60-yard run to the house for a 38-6 lead with 7:33 left in the third quarter.