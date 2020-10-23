PREP FOOTBALL: Westfield can't get up to speed in 44-6 loss to Mauston

MAUSTON — After any amount of time off, it takes a while to get re-acclimated to the speed the game.
With three weeks between its season-opening loss to Wisconsin Dells and Friday night’s South Central Conference game against Mauston, the Westfield football team looked stuck in first gear. The Pioneers struggled to get much going offensively and — after pulling within 16-6 midway through the second quarter — surrendered the game’s final 28 points en route to a 44-6 loss to the Golden Eagles.
“We’ve been off for three weeks because of this virus and that was hard because our kids, with no scrimmage, it’s like starting all over again,” Westfield coach Kirk Kangas said.
After putting up 22 points in the first quarter last week against Wisconsin Dells, Mauston (4-1, 3-0 South Central) was kept in check by the Pioneers early on, as Westfield held the Golden Eagles to just a score in the first quarter.
Senior Jack Luehman doubled the Mauston lead early in the second quarter, reeling in a 41-yard pitch-and-catch from junior Spenser Lehman with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left until halftime. Senior Dawson Dearth secured the following two-point conversion from Lehman for a 16-0 lead.
Despite trailing by two scores, the Pioneers started to get cooking on their ensuing drive. Senior Trevor Gray connected with senior Brady Holly on a 25-yard pass on the first play of the drive to put the Pioneers in business at the Mauston 26-yard line.
However, Westfield (0-2, 0-2) looked in dire straits shortly after, as it got backed into a fourth-and-12. But Gray hit sophomore Kashton Kangas for a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Pioneers on the board. Gray’s ensuing two-point pass was incomplete, but Westfield had life trailing 16-6 with 8:02 remaining in the half.
As quickly as the Pioneers built up their momentum, it was gone just as fast. Mauston responded with two more scores in about a minute stretch just before halftime. Amstrong rushed in from 15 yards out with 1:41 left before Luehman darted in off a 15-yard Lehman pass with 34 seconds to go. Luehman’s touchdown, which was set up by a Carver Goodman interception, extended the Golden Eagles advantage to 32-6 at the break.
“We’re starting a lot of first-year starters and they played hard at the beginning of the game,” Kirk Kangas said. “We did a couple nice things when we scored and made it 16-6, but after that they gained momentum and we couldn’t stop their passing game.”
Looking to get back on track out of the intermission, Westfield was turned over on downs on its opening drive of the second half. Mauston needed just one play to pad its lead, as Armstrong took a 60-yard run to the house for a 38-6 lead with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
After the teams traded fumble recoveries, Westfield was again turned over on downs with 1:49 left in the third. Mauston again wasted little time, needing just three plays to find pay dirt on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Lehman to senior Adon Saylor. The latter missed the extra point with 23 seconds left, but the 44-6 cushion was enough to put a running clock into effect.
Westfield fought to find the end zone again on its ensuing drive, getting all the way down inside the Golden Eagles 30, but the Pioneers were turned back and Mauston ran out the clock. The Golden Eagles’ defense made life difficult for the Pioneers all night, controlling the line of scrimmage behind senior Sterling Wilke.
“Their nose guard, No. 70, handled the middle and he played very well,” Kirk Kangas said. “We’ve seen that on film and they’re a good team; they’ll probably win the conference.”
Despite the lopsided loss, Kangas was pleased the team had a chance to play and battled all 48 minutes after having its last two games canceled. With that being said, the time off has really hindered the young Pioneers from getting their footing.
“The kids have a little bit of confidence, but they don’t have that rolling momentum to get on track,” Kangas said, noting the speed of the game being a major hurdle. “When you’re not playing anybody, we don’t have a lot of people out, so learning the speed of the game and reacting to the speed of the game (are important).”
Westfield will look to shift into gear next Friday when it hosts Wautoma.
MAUSTON 44, WESTFIELD 6
Westfield;0;6;0;0;—;6
Mauston;8;24;12;0;—;44
First quarter
M: Kraig Armstrong 5 run (Dalton Hoehn pass from Spenser Lehman, 3:56.
Second quarter
M: Jack Luehman 41 pass from Lehman (Dawson Dearth pass from Lehman), 10:30.
W: Kashton Kangas 27 pass from Trevor Gray (pass failed), 8:02.
M: Armgstron 15 run (Lehman pass from Lehman), 1:41.
M: Luehman 15 pass from Lehman (Dearth pass from Lehman), 0:34.
Third quarter
M: Armstrong 60 run (pass failed), 7:33.
M: Adon Saylor 5 pass from Lehman (kick failed), 0:23.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — W 8, M 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 35-121, M 27-178. Passing yards — W 52, M 153. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 2-8-1, M 10-14-1. Fumbles-lost — W 4-1, M 3-1. Penalties-lost — W 5-22, M 6-40.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing — W: Trevor Gray 2-8-1-52; M: Spenser Lehman 10-14-2-153.
Rushing — W: Carter Stauffacher 17-78; M: Kraig Armstrong 18-171.
Receiving — W: Kashton Kangas 1-27; M: Jack Luehman 4-77.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!