For the second straight year, Westfield’s Camden Stampfl has been named to the All-South Central Conference football team.
The 6-foot, 180-pound senior earned second team honors as a return specialist and was the Pioneers’ lone representative. Westfield went 0-5 over its first five games of the season before forfeiting the remainder of its schedule due to injuries to finish 0-9, including 0-5 in SCC play.
Stampfl, a second team punter and return specialist last year, racked up 247 yards on 10 returns, good for an average of 24.7 yards per return. He also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 34-26 loss to Nekoosa on Sept. 6.
