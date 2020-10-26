PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells pitches scoreless second half in 14-7 win over Wautoma

After allowing 45 points to vaunted rival Mauston, the Wisconsin Dells football team’s defense needed to tighten up.
The Chiefs did just that Friday as they forced four turnovers and held Wautoma to just 141 total yards for a 14-7 win in a South Central Conference match-up at Wautoma High School. Junior Will Michalsky threw for 118 yards and two scores while juniors Peyton Knapton and Matt Getgen each hauled in three catches for 49 yards to help lead the Chiefs to their first win over the Hornets in a decade.
“It was great. We had great effort and great energy all night, and I kind of thought towards the end of warmups that our kids were preparing a little different than we had the past. That was a good sign, because the team that prepares better is going to perform better too,” Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Janke said.
“They all stuck together and took pride in their defense, and good things happen when you do that.”
That defensive pride was on display all night, including the second half as the Chiefs (3-2, 2-2 South Central) preserved a 14-7 halftime lead. Wisconsin Dells held the Hornets scoreless the final 24-plus minutes, not allowing a score after Sam Weiss hooked up with Caleb Koats on a 23-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter which gave Wautoma 7-6 lead.
Aiding in that was the Chiefs’ four turnovers, the most pivotal coming in the final minutes junior Brooks Slack picked off Weiss to preserve the win.
“The defense came up huge all night. We gave up a couple of those third down plays and 50/50 balls like we’ve talked about in the past, but overall we came up huge,” Janke said. “Down the stretch, every time they put a little drive on, we were able to bend but not break and came up huge.”
Along with Slack, junior John Flores picked off Weiss, while senior James Sampson and junior Pierce Allen each notched fumble recoveries. The Chiefs defense wasn’t alone in coming up with timely plays as the Dells offense found the endzone when it needed it most.
Following the lone touchdown by Wautoma (2-2, 2-2), Wisconsin Dells struck just before halftime with a stellar two-minute drill. Michalsky connected with Knapton on a 30-yard post down to the Wautoma 37-yard line before Getgen broke a pair of tackles for a 26-yard screen pass to the Hornets 11.
With time winding down, Janke called timeout with just one second remaining and the Chiefs capitalized. Michalsky connected on a 5-yard pitch-and-catch with Slack with no time remaining for a 12-7 lead. Michalsky then found senior Silas Greendeer on the ensuing 2-point conversion for a seven-point lead and the defense took over from there.
“That’s exactly the two-minute drill that we prepare, and obviously it was the game winner,” Janke said. “We didn’t know it at the time, but as time expired to get that touchdown, it changed the whole momentum of the game.”
Along with the passing game, Wisconsin Dells had a productive night on the ground with 121 yards on 32 carries. Leading the rushing attack was senior Jaren Deering with 70 yards on 19 carries, as the Chiefs were again without senior Jacob Hunkins. Janke said Deering had been pushing for more carries the last five weeks and he didn’t disappoint when the Chiefs called his number.
“This week we gave him the keys and he performed for us; he ran the ball a lot and didn’t put it on the ground, which is the most important part,” Janke said.
Wisconsin Dells’ defense held Wautoma to just 55 yards rushing on 25 carries, well under its 128 yards per game average. The Chiefs will have its hands full again this week as it looks to ensure its first above .500 record since 2013 this week when they host a red hot Watertown Luther Prep team.
Following consecutive losses to open the season, the Phoenix (3-2) have rattled off three straight wins, including a 56-0 romp over Kenosha St. Joseph’s last week. Luther Prep scored twice in each quarter against the lancers, with four rushing scores, two more through the air and a fumble recovery and interception return score as well.
Jon Holtz led the way for the Phoenix as he rushed for 161 yards and three scores on just 11 carries, while the Luther Prep defense held the Lancers to just 69 total yards, including four yards rushing on 20 carries.
If Wisconsin Dells, which has yet to win at home this season, wants to win a second straight game and shut down the Phoenix, Janke knows it starts up front.
“If we can maintain that same intensity and fire we had on Friday night, we held Wautoma to not even close to what they had the last couple weeks,” he said. ”The defensive line controlling things up front in the trenches, and hopefully we’ll continue that momentum we had on Friday.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 14, WAUTOMA 7
Wisconsin Dells;0;14;0;0;—;14
Wautoma;0;7;0;0;—;7
WD — Peyton Knapton 7 pass from Will Michalsky (kick blocked)
Wau — Caleb Koats 23 pass from Sam Wiess (Kick good)
WD — Brooks Slack 5 pass from Will Michalsky (Silas Greendeer pass from Will Michalsky)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — WD 10, Wau NA. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WD 32-121, Wau 25-55. Passing yards — WD 118, Wau 86. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WD 8-17-0, Wau 7-14-2. Fumbles-lost — WD 0-0, Wau 2-2. Penalties-yards — WD 4-45, Wau NA.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Passing — WD: Will Michalsky 8-17-118-0; Wau: Sam Weiss 7-14-86-2.
Rushing — WD: Jaren Deering 19-70; Wau: Sam Weiss 10-23.
Receiving — WD: Peyton Knapton 3-49, Matt Getgen 3-49; Wau: Caleb Koats 3-62.
