PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells pitches scoreless second half in 14-7 win over Wautoma

“The defense came up huge all night. We gave up a couple of those third down plays and 50/50 balls like we’ve talked about in the past, but overall we came up huge,” Janke said. “Down the stretch, every time they put a little drive on, we were able to bend but not break and came up huge.”

Along with Slack, junior John Flores picked off Weiss, while senior James Sampson and junior Pierce Allen each notched fumble recoveries. The Chiefs defense wasn’t alone in coming up with timely plays as the Dells offense found the endzone when it needed it most.

Following the lone touchdown by Wautoma (2-2, 2-2), Wisconsin Dells struck just before halftime with a stellar two-minute drill. Michalsky connected with Knapton on a 30-yard post down to the Wautoma 37-yard line before Getgen broke a pair of tackles for a 26-yard screen pass to the Hornets 11.

With time winding down, Janke called timeout with just one second remaining and the Chiefs capitalized. Michalsky connected on a 5-yard pitch-and-catch with Slack with no time remaining for a 12-7 lead. Michalsky then found senior Silas Greendeer on the ensuing 2-point conversion for a seven-point lead and the defense took over from there.