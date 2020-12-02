PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells quartet garners first-team All-SCC honors

The Wisconsin Dells football team took major strides this season, finishing above .500 for the first time since 2013 and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2012.

The rest of the South Central Conference took notice as well and the Chiefs were rewarded accordingly as eight players recently garnered all-league honors. Wisconsin Dells finished the year 4-3 overall, including 2-2 in league play, and saw its season come to an end with a 40-0 loss to Richland Center in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

The lopsided loss was uncommon this season for the Chiefs, who mostly kept teams in check, allowing just 15 points combined in their four wins, including a pair of shutouts. Helping aid in that defensive success was the duo of Matt Getgen and Barrett Witt.

The pair earned first-team honors at inside linebacker and defensive back, respectively, and helped the Dells hold opponents to 17.4 points and 247.5 yards per game according to team statistics on WisSports.net.

Helping spearhead that defensive effort was Getgen as the 6-foot-2, 185 pound junior tied for third on the team with 33 tackles on the season. Getgen also added a sack and a tackle for loss, as well as an interception.