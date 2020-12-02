PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells quartet garners first-team All-SCC honors

The Wisconsin Dells football team took major strides this season, finishing above .500 for the first time since 2013 and reaching the postseason for the first time since 2012.
The rest of the South Central Conference took notice as well and the Chiefs were rewarded accordingly as eight players recently garnered all-league honors. Wisconsin Dells finished the year 4-3 overall, including 2-2 in league play, and saw its season come to an end with a 40-0 loss to Richland Center in the opening round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
The lopsided loss was uncommon this season for the Chiefs, who mostly kept teams in check, allowing just 15 points combined in their four wins, including a pair of shutouts. Helping aid in that defensive success was the duo of Matt Getgen and Barrett Witt.
The pair earned first-team honors at inside linebacker and defensive back, respectively, and helped the Dells hold opponents to 17.4 points and 247.5 yards per game according to team statistics on WisSports.net.
Helping spearhead that defensive effort was Getgen as the 6-foot-2, 185 pound junior tied for third on the team with 33 tackles on the season. Getgen also added a sack and a tackle for loss, as well as an interception.
Aiding on the back end was Witt. The 6-4, 185 pound senior added 18 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and tallied an interception during his final campaign.
While the duo of Getgen and Witt held things down defensively, sophomores Lennon Stroede and Mikolaj Amaya-Owerczuk aided the offense to earn first-team honors as well.
The 6-1, 205 pound Stroede made a major impact in his first varsity season on the Chiefs’ offensive line as the guard helped Wisconsin Dells average 252.7 yards per game, including 159.7 and eight scores on the ground.
When the Chiefs, who averaged 16 points per game, did find pay dirt, Amaya-Owerczuk was one of the most reliable kickers in the league, converting all 10 attempted extra points. Amaya-Owerczuk was also strong on kickoffs and will be a needed weapon moving forward.
Along with the quartet of first-team honorees, Wisconsin Dells had four other players garner second-team all-league honors, led by the trio of offensive selections in seniors Jaren Deering and Preston Backhaus, and junior Peyton Knapton.
With a rotating cast of rushers, Deering made the most of his touches. The 5-10, 165 pound running back led the Chiefs on the ground with 224 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries, good for 5.3 yards per attempt.
When the Chiefs took to the air, Knapton was the team’s primary target. The 6-foot, 150 pound receiver hauled in a team-high 16 catches for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Helping give time to the Dells quarterbacks was Backhaus. The stout 6-2, 230 pound tackle provided plenty of support alongside Stroede on the offensive line. Rounding out the Chiefs honorees was sophomore Hunter Isaacson, who garnered second-team honors at defensive tackle.
Like his fellow sophomores, the 6-foot, 190 pounder made an immediate impact in his debut varsity campaign. Isaacson led the Chiefs with 36 tackles, including a team-high two TFLs, as well as a sack and a forced fumble.
Mauston senior running back Kraig Armstrong was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for a league-best 1,248 yards and 14 touchdowns, good for an average of 178.3 yards per game. The top defensive honor went to Adams-Friendship’s Jordan Jossart as the senior inside linebacker did it all for the Green Devils. Jossart recorded 51 tackles, including 27 solo, three TFLs and two sacks to go along with four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, including a pick six.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
