PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells rolls past rival Westfield, 36-8, in season opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Dells football team took some time to get going, but once it started, the Chiefs couldn’t stop as they motored to a 36-8 win over Westfield in a South Central Conference season opener on Friday.

The Pioneers kept the Chiefs off the board in the first quarter, but eventually Wisconsin Dells broke through as junior Matt Getgen ripped off a 40-yard touchdown run.

Junior Will Michalsky added a one-yard touchdown plunge to put the Chiefs up 14-0 heading into halftime. Out of the break, Wisconsin Dells put the pedal down as Peyton Knapton hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from senior Barrett Witt, before senior Jacob Hunkins ran in from four yards out.

Westfield ultimately got on the board with a safety and a touchdown run to open the fourth quarter and pull within 28-8, but the Chiefs quickly shut the door as Christian Baxter got in on the Dells rushing fun, charging in from 10 yards out to cap off the scoring.

Hunkins had 128 rushing yards on 13 carries as the Chiefs racked up 290 rushing yards. Witt completed 4-of-8 passes for 61 yards and a score, connecting with Michalsky on a pair of passes for 27 yards.

Wisconsin Dells, which won its fourth consecutive season opener, will host Adams-Friendship next Friday, while Westfield welcomes Richland Center.