The Wisconsin Dells football team’s slow close to the season came to an end Friday night with a 34-0 shutout loss to Black River Falls in a South Central Conference finale at Black River Falls High School.
The Chiefs (2-7, 1-6 South Central) hung right with the Tigers early on trailing just 7-0 after the first quarter. Things began to snowball from there however as Black River Falls piled up 21 points in the second quarter to seize a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Wisconsin Dells was able to limit the Tigers to just 81 yards rushing but the Chiefs failed to halt Black River Falls’ air attack. Tigers quarterback Elliot Bird competed 17-of-28 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, connecting with seven separate receivers. Seniors Marty Koenig and Billy Dethloff each had 10 tackles to lead the Chiefs defens.
Offensively it was also difficult as Wisconsin Dells struggled to get much going, managing just 93 total yards. Juniors Jacob Hunkins and Barrett Witt each had 20 yards rushing, while the latter threw for a team-high 32 yards on 5-of-16 passing but had two interceptions.
