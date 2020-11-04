PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells works through COVID-19 issue, eyes best finish since 2013

After speculation throughout the spring and into the summer that a 2020 prep football season may not happen, the final week of the 2020 regular season has arrived.
Like most throughout the state, the Wisconsin Dells football team has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. From having players unavailable to having to cancel last week’s non-conference game against Watertown Luther prep, the Chiefs have been put through the gambit this fall.
Even with all the roadblocks and hurdles put in its way, Wisconsin Dells has persevered as a number of underclassmen and other players have stepped up to fill the void. It’s set the table for the Chiefs to earn their first regular season with a winning record since 2013 when they host Viroqua this Friday.
“It’s definitely different; it’s something that we’ve never had past experiences preparing for,” Wisconsin Dells first-year head coach Mike Janke said.
“We even talked about it all year with the guys. As we say ‘Any day could be our last,’ and you never know who’s going to be here and who’s not. You just have to take it day-by-day, give it your all and they’ve kind of built off of that.”
That investment was in display in the Chiefs’ 14-7 win over Wautoma on Oct. 23. After getting blown out by rival Mauston the previous week, 45-7, with 12 players out due to COVID-19 contact, Wisconsin Dells and its thin bench held on for the program’s first win over the Hornets in a decade.
Janke was impressed with the players’ ability to step up in the victory and applauded the group for rising to the occasion.
“There’s been a lot of adversity throughout the whole year and I’m just glad the boys can embrace it, rather than run away from it,” he said.
While they were able to pull out a win over the Hornets, the Chiefs canceled its last game against Watertown Luther Prep last week “out of an abundance of caution” as they worked through a COVID-19 matter within the program according to activities coordinator Trina Slack.
Janke said things have been sorted out now however, as the team “took the weekend and went over all our situations, and we’re good to go.”
The Chiefs should get a boost too from those players who were out, including a handful of seniors, returning ahead of Friday’s match-up against the Blackhawks.
“We’re looking forward to having a lot of those key guys back,” Janke said.
While Janke feels for those seniors that have missed time, especially following the lost spring season and conclusion of the 2019-20 winter campaign, in the meantime, the Chiefs have gotten key contributions from their underclassmen. The absences forced Janke and his staff to plug in different players at different positions, an illuminating experience for the future.
“In weeks past we’ve been scratching our heads saying ‘Okay, who are we going to put here? Who are we going to put there?’” Janke said. “You get different looks at different guys, it gives you ideas for next year, and of course (with) the younger kids stepping up, you get to see them more.”
The constant changes has forced the Chiefs to remain on their toes, and more often than not, allowed for previously closed opportunities.
“Every year kids ask ‘Can I do this? Can I do that?’ Now it’s kind of like ‘Alright, you asked me earlier. Now you’re going to do it,’” Janke said.
Janke’s also been able to keep the team intrigued with the unveiling of the brand new turf field. When some key seniors were ruled out, Janke made the decision to begin practicing on the new field at the new Wisconsin Dells High School.
“I thought ‘Well, we have to unveil that new field to keep them fresh and wanting to come back,’ because you’re dealing with 16-, 17- and 18-year old kids where it’s tough enough the way it is,” he said. “But when you’re losing guys for no fault than anyone else’s, it’s tough. We were lucky enough to have that.”
That, plus the in-game experience for underclass men, has helped transition to success on the field, specifically on defense. The Chiefs held Wautoma to just 141 total yards, including 55 yards rushing on 25 carries, good for 2.2 yards per attempt.
That defensive success has also been cultivated from plenty of trial and error, as Janke said Wisconsin Dells has gone through a number of alignment changes, and the Chiefs should be licking their chops this week going against a Blackhawks team averaging just 148.4 yards per game.
Offensively, the Chiefs should like their chances as well as they look to get on a roll heading into the postseason. Wisconsin Dells has combined for just 28 points in three of its last four games, but with Viroqua (1-4) allowing 288.4 yards per game, including 172.2 yards on the ground, Janke is hopeful the Chiefs can find a groove, despite having a week off.
“We’re excited to see a team that’s going to load the box on us and give it their best shot on defense. We’re excited to get back to it and see what we can do with our last opponent,” he said.
Janke said the team plans to participate in the WIAA’s two-week postseason. In an interview with Wisconsin State Journal’s Jon Masson, WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki explained the WIAA will “use the entire field of (about 222) remaining teams, place them into seven divisions and break them into pods of four regionally and competitively when possible, and use the computer to seed them.”
Whether or not that leads to Wisconsin Dells’ most wins since it went 5-4 in 2013, Janke knows the Chiefs have nothing to hang their heads about.
“Last year we had three wins, so we’re building off of that, and we have a young team, too. We’re going to see what the future holds, but when you look down the line at 2020 and the COVID-19 season, we’re all going to be proud of that,” he said.
“It takes a lot and being 4-2 or even 3-3, it’ll really be something to be proud of.”
