PREP FOOTBALL: Wisconsin Dells works through COVID-19 issue, eyes best finish since 2013

“In weeks past we’ve been scratching our heads saying ‘Okay, who are we going to put here? Who are we going to put there?’” Janke said. “You get different looks at different guys, it gives you ideas for next year, and of course (with) the younger kids stepping up, you get to see them more.”

The constant changes has forced the Chiefs to remain on their toes, and more often than not, allowed for previously closed opportunities.

“Every year kids ask ‘Can I do this? Can I do that?’ Now it’s kind of like ‘Alright, you asked me earlier. Now you’re going to do it,’” Janke said.

Janke’s also been able to keep the team intrigued with the unveiling of the brand new turf field. When some key seniors were ruled out, Janke made the decision to begin practicing on the new field at the new Wisconsin Dells High School.

“I thought ‘Well, we have to unveil that new field to keep them fresh and wanting to come back,’ because you’re dealing with 16-, 17- and 18-year old kids where it’s tough enough the way it is,” he said. “But when you’re losing guys for no fault than anyone else’s, it’s tough. We were lucky enough to have that.”