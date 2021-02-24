PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fan support strong as ever amid pandemic as Westfield readies for state debut

WESTFIELD — While maybe not as exaggerated as in the likes of Hoosiers, Friday Night Lights or Varsity Blues, small towns all across the country gravitate toward high school sports.
Whether it’s because the older generation is following their grandkids, or teachers are watching the children of former students, the night of the big game is a special one. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sights and sounds of packed gyms have been few and far between this winter sports season.
It hasn’t stopped Westfield fans from showing their support for the Pioneers girls basketball team as they get ready to make their WIAA Division 3 state tournament debut on Friday against La Crosse Aquinas.
“Like every other small town, getting to the state tournament is a dream for all the kids and a lot of the community members, as well,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “This just being the second time a team sport has gone to state for Westfield makes it a pretty darn big deal.”
The 2020-21 girls basketball team joins the Pioneers’ 2018 softball team as the only two teams to qualify for a state tournament in school history. The team’s road to the big dance has been a little quieter this winter though.
Due to the pandemic, limited attendance per player to accommodate for social distancing has largely kept fans away from games and forced to follow along by other means. From listening on the radio to watching online, people have continued to throw their support behind high school athletics.
“I can’t tell you all the places that said ‘We’re streaming it. If you can’t get into the game, come down here and watch it,’” said Showen, who believes the school gym would have packed every game this season if not for the pandemic.
“COVID kind of put a damper on how things were attended this year, but they always said ‘If this town gets a winner, they’ll definitely get behind it,’ so they’re showing it right now.”
“It’s awesome with the support from the community,” senior Lexi Brakebush added.
There’s good reason, too.
The fourth-seeded Pioneers (20-5) punctuated a massive turnaround this season in Showen’s fourth full season after taking over midseason in 2016-17. After spending a decade teaching in the district beginning in 2003, including a five-year stint coaching the Westfield boys, Showen left teaching to ultimately pursue his own property management company.
He couldn’t be kept out of the gym, however, returning to initially coach the Pioneers JV team for the 2016-17 season. Things changed midway through that campaign as head coach Allison Price resigned in mid-January, making Showen the head man on the sidelines.
The Pioneers finished out a struggle-filled season in which they went 0-23, averaging just 17.7 points per game. But like they say, “Once you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.”
Westfield’s certainly risen back up, winning a playoff game the following year before hosting and winning a regional quarterfinal in 2019. The group took an even greater leap last year, finishing one game shy of a South Central Conference title and reaching the program’s first regional final since 2013.
The Pioneers completed their ascent this winter, capturing a share of the program’s first SCC title since 2010, first regional title since 2011 and first-ever state berth.
“I was talking to some people like ‘Man, I’d sure like to skip a couple of these building steps,’ but son of a gun, here we are. We made the sectional finals and now let’s go to the state tournament,” Showen said.
While he may not be from the frontier originally — Showen graduated from North Crawford in 1998 — he said he’s “from here now though.” The people have welcomed him with open arms since the beginning and showed an outpouring of support all season long.
That came to a head following the team’s 55-39 triumph over previously unbeaten Bonduel in the Div. 3 sectional semifinals. Showen said his phone was dead following the victory, and after a brief charge thanks to the bus driver, it was flooded with well wishes and congratulations.
“We got about halfway home before I looked at it, and the number of messages and comments that I’d received was just staggering,” he said.
What else is staggering was the team’s success this season. The Pioneers enter Friday’s clash with the Blugolds sporting a 20-5 record and winners in eight of their last 10 games. At one point, Westfield rattled off a 10-game winning streak, and included in the losses are defeats to fellow Div. 3 state semifinalist Lake Mills and sectional semifinalist Appleton Xavier.
They’re not a rag-tag bunch either.
The Pioneers are averaging 66.6 points per game, have won 17 games by double-figures and boast four double-digit scorers. Freshman Carly Drew leads the way with 14.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while close behind is Brakebush (14 points), who has a team-best 41 made 3-pointers and 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Sophomore Brandi Lentz (12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds) and junior Trista Drew (10 points) round out the quartet, while sophomore Nadia Hoffa is adding 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, something expected by Showen.
“They all really take turns putting the ball in the hole, and I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” he said.
“Nadia would put up 30 in a JV game last year, Brandi could do the same and Carly, it was just a matter of time for her to get to high school to really start to shine.”
It’s allowed Brakebush, who was the lone Pioneer to average double-figures (16.1) last season en route to earning all-SCC Player of the Year honors, to not be burdened.
“Lexi’s numbers dropping down a bit really is a blessing; it’s not so much pressure to carry the scoring load,” Showen said.
Junior sixth-man Kimmy Sengbusch has also shown she can score, but the Pioneers’ depth stops there as they run a thin bench. Showen tries to give the group periodical breaks, taking advantage of the extra timeout granted in each half, and has pushed the group hard in the offseason running hills.
“Strategically (we) give them breaks and they’re young kids; they’ll persevere and they’re awful tough, so we kind of force them to fight through it,” he said.
It definitely doesn’t have the Pioneers shying away from the two-time reigning Div. 4 state champion Blugolds. Unbeaten Aquinas is making its fifth straight state appearance, giving it the decided experience advantage. But it’s a challenge Showen said the group is up for, especially with the community behind them.
“Absolutely; it’s ‘Respect all. Fear none.’ Not to be cliché but that’s what this group is,” he said.
“It’s the state tournament, anything can happen.”
“This year it’s definitely pushed back, with a lot of things we’d hoped to that haven’t happened, so I think this will rally the community together even more and show ‘Hey, we’ve earned our spot,’” Trista Drew added. “We have a lot to prove now and it’s exciting to see how far we can go.”