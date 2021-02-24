PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fan support strong as ever amid pandemic as Westfield readies for state debut

WESTFIELD — While maybe not as exaggerated as in the likes of Hoosiers, Friday Night Lights or Varsity Blues, small towns all across the country gravitate toward high school sports.

Whether it’s because the older generation is following their grandkids, or teachers are watching the children of former students, the night of the big game is a special one. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sights and sounds of packed gyms have been few and far between this winter sports season.

It hasn’t stopped Westfield fans from showing their support for the Pioneers girls basketball team as they get ready to make their WIAA Division 3 state tournament debut on Friday against La Crosse Aquinas.

“Like every other small town, getting to the state tournament is a dream for all the kids and a lot of the community members, as well,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “This just being the second time a team sport has gone to state for Westfield makes it a pretty darn big deal.”

The 2020-21 girls basketball team joins the Pioneers’ 2018 softball team as the only two teams to qualify for a state tournament in school history. The team’s road to the big dance has been a little quieter this winter though.