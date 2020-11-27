PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: High expectations for Westfield after runner-up finish in SCC last year

As the old adage goes, “The good thing about hitting rock bottom, there’s only one way left to go, and that’s up.”
The Westfield girls basketball team has been a prime example of that under the direction of head coach Luke Showen. Following a winless campaign in his first season in charge, the Pioneers have continually risen up the ranks of the South Central Conference.
From a last-place finish in 2016-17, Westfield finished runners-up by a game to champion Wisconsin Dells last season. With half of its varsity roster back returning in 2020-21, including reigning SCC Player of the Year Lexi Brakebush, expectations are at an all-time high for the Pioneers this winter as they aim to capture their first league title since 2010.
There’s plenty of reasons for those high expectations after Westfield went 16-7 last year, including 8-2 in SCC play. The Pioneers produced their best postseason finish in Showen’s tenure, falling to Marathon, 65-49, in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.
Bolstering those lofty outlooks is an experienced group, spearheaded by Brakebush. The two-time unanimous first-team pick and 2019-20 Portage Daily Register Player of the Year led the SCC in scoring last year by over five points, pouring in 16.1 points per game.
The speedy guard, who is headed to Marian University in Fond du Lac next year, also tallied a league-high 2.9 assists and chipped in 3.8 steals per game, and will have a chance to break the 1,000-point career mark this winter. Brakebush won’t be the Pioneers’ sole weapon, as Showen said the team’s strength lies in its balanced scoring.
Westfield returns its third-leading scorer from last year in junior Trista Drew, who chipped in 6.9 points per game, as well as sophomores Brandi Lentz (4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds) and Nadia Hoffa (3.5, 1.3).
Showen will also add a bevy of skilled newcomers, including junior Kimmy Sengbush, sophomore Sidney Hoffa and freshman Carly Drew, to the rotation. That combination will look to maximize Showen’s motion offense and improve upon last year’s 46.2 points per game.
Should the offense struggle, which could happen with weaknesses in depth and height, Showen has a versatile defense to clamp down on opponents. The four-year head coach said the group plans to run everything this winter, from man-to-man to zone.
Westfield held opponents to 40.2 points per game last season, including keeping three opponents under 25 points.
Showen said the group is taking things “one day at a time” given the fluidity of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a sound mentality to have as the Pioneers look to rebound from a season-opening 79-56 loss to Appleton Xavier on Tuesday.
Westfield did its best to hang with the larger Hawks, trailing only 43-33 at halftime, but couldn’t get home in the second half. Brakebush poured in a game-high 27 points with six steals, while Carly Drew added a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists, and Brandi Lentz had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Pioneers will look to build off the loss on Monday when they host Lake Mills, who reached last year’s WIAA Div. 3 state semifinals.
