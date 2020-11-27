PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: High expectations for Westfield after runner-up finish in SCC last year

As the old adage goes, “The good thing about hitting rock bottom, there’s only one way left to go, and that’s up.”

The Westfield girls basketball team has been a prime example of that under the direction of head coach Luke Showen. Following a winless campaign in his first season in charge, the Pioneers have continually risen up the ranks of the South Central Conference.

From a last-place finish in 2016-17, Westfield finished runners-up by a game to champion Wisconsin Dells last season. With half of its varsity roster back returning in 2020-21, including reigning SCC Player of the Year Lexi Brakebush, expectations are at an all-time high for the Pioneers this winter as they aim to capture their first league title since 2010.

There’s plenty of reasons for those high expectations after Westfield went 16-7 last year, including 8-2 in SCC play. The Pioneers produced their best postseason finish in Showen’s tenure, falling to Marathon, 65-49, in a WIAA Division 4 regional final.

Bolstering those lofty outlooks is an experienced group, spearheaded by Brakebush. The two-time unanimous first-team pick and 2019-20 Portage Daily Register Player of the Year led the SCC in scoring last year by over five points, pouring in 16.1 points per game.