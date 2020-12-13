PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mauston can't sustain momentum in 65-33 loss to River Valley

“They play 18 minutes in the first half and they’re playing until they foul out in the second half. They’re effort players and we just need to get them to move their feet a little better.”

Despite trailing by 30, Mauston started to get back off the ground down the homestretch. The Eagles forced three Blackhawks turnovers in the final six minutes and ended the game on the short end of a 10-8 run.

“I think there’s a lot for them to be proud of tonight, especially since the week we’re coming off of,” Miller said. “As a whole I’m pretty proud of what they did tonight; we need to limit turnovers and we need to get more shots in at practice.”

Ferstl added 11 points and senior Ava Liegel chipped in 10 for the Blackhawks, who hurt the Eagles behind the former’s 6-foot-3 frame. When Mauston was able to keep Ferstl quiet, River Valley’s ball movement led to easy buckets. Like the offense, Miller said the young group is still getting accustomed to her 2-3 zone scheme, while the absence of 6-foot-1 senior center Hannah Lemons doesn’t help.

“I think they’re still learning on where to shift, what shots need to be contested and where they need to go within that zone,” she said.