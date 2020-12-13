PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mauston can't sustain momentum in 65-33 loss to River Valley

Stagnant stretches can quickly suck the wind out of the sails of any team.
That’s happened more often than not for the Mauston girls basketball team this season and it was the same case again on Saturday. After cutting a double-digit lead to eight late in the first half, the Golden Eagles went scoreless the final four minutes into the break and never recovered, suffering a 65-33 loss to River Valley in a non-conference game at Mauston High School.
Junior Amellia Guenther scored a team-high 11 points but was the lone Mauston player in double-figures while the Blackhawks had three, led by sophomore Morgan Brickl’s 14 to keep the Golden Eagles out of the win column.
“I think just tempo and intensity has been a problem for us this year. We do really good things and then we don’t build off of that, so that’s something we’re definitely going to work on,” first-year Mauston coach Autumn Miller said.
That was the case early in the first half as River Valley (1-2) held Mauston with a bucket the first four-plus minutes before a layup by junior Allison Lavold pulled the Eagles within 7-2 with 13:40 remaining. The Blackhawks proceeded to stretch the lead to as many as 14 at 22-8 on a runner by Brickl with seven minutes to go.
Mauston (0-6) ultimately got things going offensively as Lavold buried a mid-range jumper in transition before Elle Horn drained a 3-pointer from the right wing as she was fouled with 5:12 remaining. The junior guard put home the ensuing free throw for the four-point play to cut the hole to 22-14, but the Eagles flew south from there.
River Valley proceeded to close the half on a 13-0 run, including six points off of Mauston turnovers, to take a 35-14 lead into halftime. The Golden Eagles had 12 giveaways in the first half, forcing a number of passes and contributing to 14 Blackhawks points, something Miller attributes to the team’s lacking varsity experience.
“We’re just a really young team with not a lot of natural, raw talent so we’re kind of having to break it down to the basics for them,” she said. “I think the girls are kind of afraid to fail at this point, and we need to start thinking of attacking the basket rather than working around it.”
The lag carried on after the intermission as River Valley scored the second half’s first five points before a jumper by Guenther at 14:55 ended the drought and cut the lead to 39-16. Mauston later pulled within 48-23 on a mid-range jumper by Horn but the Eagles never got closer.
River Valley followed with a 9-0 run, capped off by a free throw from sophomore Charlotte Ferstl with 6:04 left for a 55-25 lead. Lavold, who added six points, fouled out on the play, while Horn, who also chipped in nine, was in foul trouble throughout the game.
“We gave up three layups because Elle couldn’t foul them, and it’s a risk-reward we had to take; giving up the layups because she’s the first one up and down the court. Again, they also play the whole game, so I think that’s also coming into effect,” Miller said.
“They play 18 minutes in the first half and they’re playing until they foul out in the second half. They’re effort players and we just need to get them to move their feet a little better.”
Despite trailing by 30, Mauston started to get back off the ground down the homestretch. The Eagles forced three Blackhawks turnovers in the final six minutes and ended the game on the short end of a 10-8 run.
“I think there’s a lot for them to be proud of tonight, especially since the week we’re coming off of,” Miller said. “As a whole I’m pretty proud of what they did tonight; we need to limit turnovers and we need to get more shots in at practice.”
Ferstl added 11 points and senior Ava Liegel chipped in 10 for the Blackhawks, who hurt the Eagles behind the former’s 6-foot-3 frame. When Mauston was able to keep Ferstl quiet, River Valley’s ball movement led to easy buckets. Like the offense, Miller said the young group is still getting accustomed to her 2-3 zone scheme, while the absence of 6-foot-1 senior center Hannah Lemons doesn’t help.
“I think they’re still learning on where to shift, what shots need to be contested and where they need to go within that zone,” she said.
Despite the lopsided finish, Miller knows there’s still positive to draw from in the loss as Mauston scored a season-high in points and had five girls add to the scoresheet. With a number of strong teams at the top of the South Central Conference, building on that confidence is Miller’s chief concern looking ahead.
“Just building off of each game, whether the scoreboard reflects it or not, is going to be something, I think, that will be mentally hard for them,” she said. “And just realizing that we are only losing two seniors, so we’re going to return a lot next year and this is all great knowledge for them to get better for next year.”
RIVER VALLEY 65, MAUSTON 33
River Valley*35*30*—*65
Mauston*14*19*—*33
RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 3 1-2 7; Jewell 1 0-1 2; Maier 2 0-0 4; Ferstl 5 1-3 11; Johnson 3 0-0 8; Eberle 1 1-1 3; Nachreiner 0 1-2 1; Liegel 3 2-4 10; Brickl 5 4-6 14; Wallace 2 0-2 5. Totals 25 10-21 65.
MAUSTON — Lavold 3 0-0 6; Horn 3 2-3 9; Gunther 5 0-0 11; Needham 1 0-0 3; Guajardo 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 4-5 33.
3-point goals: RV 5 (Johnson 2, Liegel 2, Wallace 1); M 3 (Horn 1, Gunther 1, Needham 1). Total fouls: RV 8; M 18. Fouled out: M (Lavold).
Hornets sting Eagles early and often
Before falling to the Blackhawks, Mauston couldn’t recover from a dreary first half in a 75-24 loss to Wautoma in a South Central Conference game on Friday.
The Hornets pounced on the Golden Eagles early, racing out to a 51-7 lead at the break and never looked back. Ava Stahl racked up a game-high 20 points, including 18 in the first half, to lead Wautoma, while Bri Buecher (16) and Diana Duran (11) also hit double-figures.
Guenther again paced Mauston with a team-high 10 points. The Golden Eagles will look to get off the schneid and take another stride forward on Tuesday when they host Hillsboro.
WAUTOMA 75, MAUSTON 24
Mauston;7;17;—;24
Wautoma;51;24;—;75
MAUSTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lavold 1 2-4 5, Horn 2 0-0 5, Guenther 4 2-3 10, Randall 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 6-9 24.
WAUTOMA — Duran 4 0-0 11, Stahl 9 1-1 20, Groskreutz 3 0-0 6, Dunn 1 1-2 3, Panich 2 4-4 9, Buechner 6 2-4 16, Jander 0 1-2 1, M. Woyak 1 0-2 2, Piechowski 2 0-0 4, Lemke 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 9-15 75.
3-point goals: M 2 (Lavold 1, Horn 1), Wau 8 (Duran 3, Buechner 2, Stahl 1, Panich 1, Lemke 1). Total fouls: M 13, W 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
