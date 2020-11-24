PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Miller hoping to inject energy into Mauston program in first year

Last season was a trying one for the Mauston girls basketball team as offensive inefficiency and shaky defense kept the Golden Eagles out of the win column.
First-year head coach Autumn Miller is hoping to turn that around this year as she looks to inject a shot in the arm of a Golden Eagles program looking to ascend the ranks of the South Central Conference and snap a two-year winless drought.
Miller, a former three-sport athlete at Machesney Park (Ill.) Harlem High School and two-time NCAA Division III All-American in track and field at UW-La Crosse, will have plenty of new faces surrounding her. Mauston, which finished 0-23 last year overall, including 0-10 in SCC play, graduated four starters from a group that fell to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 61-15, in a WIAA Div. 2 regional quarterfinal.
Among those losses are four of the team’s top five scorers, including leading scorer Bridget Gunther, who averaged 5 points per game. After tallying just 20.6 points per game last season, including being held to 15 points or fewer eight times, Miller is looking to provide a spark with the implementation of her new 4-out, 1-in power motion scheme.
“My philosophy is always to move and attack the basket,” she wrote in a preseason survey.
Helping to offer that offensive jolt is junior Amelia Guenther. The 5-foot-11 forward was third on the team in scoring last season with 2.9 points per game, including a season-high 10 in the team’s 44-30 loss to Royall.
Coupled with her scoring, Guenther was second on the team in rebounding with 4.4 per game, with 76 of her 101 coming on the defensive end. Miller described Guenther as a “strong shooter and (is) working on developing a post game.”
Alongside Guenther, Miller plans to rely on fellow juniors Elle Horn and Allison Lavold. Lavold, a 5-foot-5 guard, chipped in 2 points per game last season behind a .261 shooting percentage, while Horn added 1.3 PPG.
The pair was also strong on the glass, with Lavold adding 2.5 rebounds per game and Horn chipping in 2.3. Horn will be a pivotal piece on defense according to Miller, while Lavold is “good at penetrating and passing.”
That defensive presence will be necessary after opposing teams carved up the Golden Eagles last year. Mauston allowed 56.1 points per game last season and lost every game by double-digits, with the average margin being 34.4 points.
Miller is optimistic her man-to-man and 3-2 zone defense, depending on the opponent will help curb that down. However, it all starts with energy.
“My defensive philosophy is defense is all effort,” she wrote. “You need to work your butt off with no one is watching.”
Helping to aid in that are fellow returnees, seniors Amber Randall and Rylee Guajardo, as well as junior Jaida Dodson. Miller will also look for contributions from a list of newcomers, including senior Hannah Lemons, junior Camille Galloway and sophomores Macey Needham, Raina Nava and Jade Zillisch.
While the group is inexperienced and lacking basketball IQ, Miller said the team has shown a “willingness to learn and drive to be successful.”
That’s been the case so far, as well as the team’s openness to follow the WIAA and South Central Conference’s safety guidelines to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Miller is hoping that can translate into a few wins this season, but that isn’t chief among her outlooks.
“My expectations for this season are to help create better basketball players and lifelong, positive memories,” she wrote.
