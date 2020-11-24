PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Miller hoping to inject energy into Mauston program in first year

Coupled with her scoring, Guenther was second on the team in rebounding with 4.4 per game, with 76 of her 101 coming on the defensive end. Miller described Guenther as a “strong shooter and (is) working on developing a post game.”

Alongside Guenther, Miller plans to rely on fellow juniors Elle Horn and Allison Lavold. Lavold, a 5-foot-5 guard, chipped in 2 points per game last season behind a .261 shooting percentage, while Horn added 1.3 PPG.

The pair was also strong on the glass, with Lavold adding 2.5 rebounds per game and Horn chipping in 2.3. Horn will be a pivotal piece on defense according to Miller, while Lavold is “good at penetrating and passing.”

That defensive presence will be necessary after opposing teams carved up the Golden Eagles last year. Mauston allowed 56.1 points per game last season and lost every game by double-digits, with the average margin being 34.4 points.

Miller is optimistic her man-to-man and 3-2 zone defense, depending on the opponent will help curb that down. However, it all starts with energy.

“My defensive philosophy is defense is all effort,” she wrote. “You need to work your butt off with no one is watching.”