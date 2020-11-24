PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Returning experience has Wisconsin Dells eying sixth straight SCC title

With so many unknowns heading into the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returning experience as a commodity is at an all-time high.
That’s good news for the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team as the Chiefs return droves of familiarity this winter after capturing a fifth consecutive South Central Conference title last year. With eyes on a sixth straight league crown this year, veteran head coach Bob Buss doesn’t intend to let that vast know-how go to waste.
“It’s critical every year, but this year it’s really critical,” said Buss, who is entering his eighth season at the helm of the Chiefs. “The girls we lost — AZ and Molly — did a great job in regards to leadership, so hopefully our seniors, which I think they will, will continue that.
“The depth, the leadership and the experience, the way I feel this year is going to go, it’s going to be crucial for us.”
That depth was a question mark at the start of last season after the Chiefs bid adieu to six players that helped the Dells go a combined 85-14 over their four years. It showed early on as the inexperienced group went 1-4 over its opening five games but ultimately evened out, finishing the year on a 13-4 run.
Despite having their four-plus season unbeaten run end, Wisconsin Dells went 9-1 in SCC play to win the league title; however, they couldn’t reach a sixth consecutive regional final, falling to Lodi, 50-34, in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
That hardened group will be plenty hungry this season, led the by a senior group spearheaded by returning all-league selections in Audra Johnson and Kayla Gray. Johnson garnered unanimous first-team recognition last season after averaging 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds in league play (6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds overall), while Gray averaged 9.9 points in SCC action (8.8 overall) and added 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Coupled with the all-conference returnees, Buss will look for greater contributions from seniors Brooke Hartley, Kristina Warren and Maddie Jones.
“I always tell them ‘We’re expecting more from you seniors,’” Buss said. “’ I think our seniors, especially this year with COVID and who knows who’s going to play and what’s going to happen, I just think it’s so important to have senior leadership.
“For me having these girls come back from last year is just so crucial. I’m looking for some good things, and hopefully we all stay on track and nothing severe happens.”
Along with Johnson and Gray, Buss returns two more all-league honorees in juniors Hailey Anchor and Brooke Smith. Anchor joined Johnson as a unanimous first-team selection after averaging 6.6 rebounds per game and forcing a team-high 56 steals, while chipping in 6.2 PPG.
Smith also blossomed in her first varsity campaign, tallying 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 steals per game to garner a second-team nod. Buss lauded the duo’s offseason work, noting Smith’s improvement in her ball handling and shooting, and Anchor’s continued defensive success on top opposing threats.
“With our seniors, we’re going to look for those two girls to do some great things too. They have the right mindset and worked their butts off in the offseason, so I feel this is going to be a good year for them,” he said.
Coupled with the seniors and juniors, sophomore Karson Meister and Abbie Thundercloud return following promising freshman seasons after the pair added 6.9 and 4 points per game, respectively. Buss expects the pair to take bigger steps this season, and will also be reliant upon sophomore Tessa Ketelhut and freshman Taya Machovec.
The combination of regulars and prospects has Wisconsin Dells eying bigger things offensively. The Chiefs struggled at times last year, averaging just 43 points per game, and for Buss, confidence and consistency are key.
One bright spot for the Dells is their depth. Seven separate players scored in double-figures last year, a luxury Buss knows will make things hard on opposing teams.
“There were some nights where one girl scored and played pretty well, and then the next night another girl did,” he said. “I think that’s good for us because other teams can’t just focus on one girl and try to take her out.”
Defensively, the Chiefs will again turn the screws with their athletic, press scheme. Buss doesn’t intend on changing the team’s system too much, due largely in part to the group’s desire to play defense.
“They always want to guard the best girl on offense on the other team, so the mentality they have is excellent and I think it’s only going to be better this year,” he said.
According to Buss, the team’s positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic has been steady as well. With the WIAA and SCC’s safety guidelines, masks are required during practices and games. While there were some moans and groans early on, Buss said the team is beginning to live with it and “it’s just something we’re going to have to do.”
The Chiefs and other teams must adjust to potential losses as well. With any number of players getting ruled out on a given day due to COVID-19 contact, Buss said the biggest key is keeping your spirits up and a next man up mentality. Aiding in that is a push for another league title, a tradition that’s really starting to grow in the players’ minds.
“I just think the girls’ mentality is that they’ve seen what the girls ahead of have been able to do, and they don’t want to be the ones to not win conference and do what they’ve done,” he said.
“Conference is always huge in my mind — the girls think it is, too; it’s something we shoot for every year, and will continue to shoot for this year.”
Wisconsin Dells’ title defense won’t wait long as it is set to host Wautoma in a league clash in the Chiefs’ season opener on Dec. 1.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
