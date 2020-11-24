PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Returning experience has Wisconsin Dells eying sixth straight SCC title

“They always want to guard the best girl on offense on the other team, so the mentality they have is excellent and I think it’s only going to be better this year,” he said.

According to Buss, the team’s positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic has been steady as well. With the WIAA and SCC’s safety guidelines, masks are required during practices and games. While there were some moans and groans early on, Buss said the team is beginning to live with it and “it’s just something we’re going to have to do.”

The Chiefs and other teams must adjust to potential losses as well. With any number of players getting ruled out on a given day due to COVID-19 contact, Buss said the biggest key is keeping your spirits up and a next man up mentality. Aiding in that is a push for another league title, a tradition that’s really starting to grow in the players’ minds.

“I just think the girls’ mentality is that they’ve seen what the girls ahead of have been able to do, and they don’t want to be the ones to not win conference and do what they’ve done,” he said.

“Conference is always huge in my mind — the girls think it is, too; it’s something we shoot for every year, and will continue to shoot for this year.”

Wisconsin Dells’ title defense won’t wait long as it is set to host Wautoma in a league clash in the Chiefs’ season opener on Dec. 1.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

