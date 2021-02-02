PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Brakebush breaks 1,000 point mark as Westfield clinches share of SCC title

Tuesday night was a historic one for the Westfield girls basketball team as the Pioneers secured a share of their first South Central Conference title for the first time since 2011.

Not only did Westfield get its first hand on the conference title, senior Lexi Brakebush etched her name in team history as she broke the 1,000 point mark. Sitting on 967 points, the Pioneers point guard poured in exactly 33 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the Pioneers pound Mauston, 87-36, in an SCC tilt at Westfield High School.

Brakebush sealed her history setting night in style with her final triple of the night breaking the 1,000 career point barrier. While the future Marian Saber turned in a resounding performance, the Pioneers (16-4, 9-0 South Central) picked apart the Golden Eagles with their depth.

Westfield opened up a 45-15 lead at halftime and never looked back as it had three other players hit double-figures, including 20 from freshman Carly Drew, 11 from sophomore Brandi Lentz and 10 from junior Trista Drew.

Sophomore Nadia Hoffa nearly broke double-digits with nine points and finished an assist shy of a double-double and had five steals, while Carly Drew finished two rebounds short of her own double-double.