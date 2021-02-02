PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Brakebush breaks 1,000 point mark as Westfield clinches share of SCC title

Tuesday night was a historic one for the Westfield girls basketball team as the Pioneers secured a share of their first South Central Conference title for the first time since 2011.
Not only did Westfield get its first hand on the conference title, senior Lexi Brakebush etched her name in team history as she broke the 1,000 point mark. Sitting on 967 points, the Pioneers point guard poured in exactly 33 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the Pioneers pound Mauston, 87-36, in an SCC tilt at Westfield High School.
Brakebush sealed her history setting night in style with her final triple of the night breaking the 1,000 career point barrier. While the future Marian Saber turned in a resounding performance, the Pioneers (16-4, 9-0 South Central) picked apart the Golden Eagles with their depth.
Westfield opened up a 45-15 lead at halftime and never looked back as it had three other players hit double-figures, including 20 from freshman Carly Drew, 11 from sophomore Brandi Lentz and 10 from junior Trista Drew.
Sophomore Nadia Hoffa nearly broke double-digits with nine points and finished an assist shy of a double-double and had five steals, while Carly Drew finished two rebounds short of her own double-double.
Junior Elle Horn led Mauston with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while senior Hannah Lemons added 12. Westfield can clinch the outright league title on Thursday with a road win at Wisconsin Dells.
Mauston;15 21;—;36
Westfield;45;42;—;87
MAUSTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Lavold 0 0-1 1, Horn 6 0-2 17, Guenther 2 0-0 4, Pouillie 1 0-0 2, Lemons 6 0-0 12. Totals 15 1-6 36.
WESTFIELD — T. Drew 4 1-3 10, C. Drew 9 0-0 20, Alcorta 0 1-2 1, Brakebush 9 10-12 33, Sengbusch 1 0-1 3, N. Hoffa 4 0-0 9, Lentz 5 1-3 11. Totals 32 13-22 87.
3-point goals: M 5 (Horn 5), W 10 (Brakebush 5, C. Drew 2, T. Drew 1, Sengbusch 1, N. Hoffa 1). Total fouls: M 17, W 8.
Bulldogs can’t rally by Indians
A halftime hole sunk Pardeeville on Tuesday night as the Bulldogs couldn’t recover against Berlin, suffering a 59-44 non-conference loss at Pardeeville High School.
Junior Savannah Manthey scored a team-high 10 points but was the lone Bulldog in double-figures. Pardeeville (7-11) slumped out of the gates, trailing 37-24 at halftime. While the Dawgs defense improved over the final 18 minutes, it was too little too late.
Juniors Jessilyn Ernst and Sydnie Wheeler added nine and eight points, respectively, for Pardeeville, while Jenna Sternitske and Kara Fritz each had 12 points to pace the Indians, including four 3-pointers by the latter.
Pardeeville closes out the regular season on Thursday with a trip to Trailways West Conference champion Randolph, ranked No. 3 in the latest WisSports.net Division 4 coaches poll.
BERLIN 59, PARDEEVILLE 44
Berlin;37;22;—;59
Pardeeville;24;20;—;44
BERLIN (fg ft-fta pts) — Kurczek 3 2-2 9, Ryckman 2 0-0 5, Hoffman 3 2-2 9, Stenitske 5 1-2 12, Fritz 4 0-0 12, Coats 1 1-2 4, Nigbor 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 6-8 59.
PARDEEVILLE — Parker 1 0-0 2, Manthey 4 1-3 10, Ott 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 4 0-0 8, Lynch 2 1-2 6, Breneman 2 1-2 5, Ernst 4 1-7 9. Totals 19 4-14 44.
3-point goals: B 9 (Fritz 4, Kurczek 1, Ryckman 1, Hoffman 1, Sternitske 1, Coats 1), P 2 (Manthey 1, Lynch 1). Total fouls: B 13, P 13.
Pumas fade away against Wildcats
A strong first half fell apart for Poynette as the Pumas faded away in the final 18 minutes against Belleville, 62-47, in non-conference action.
Senior Megan Reddeman scored a team-high 23 points but no other Puma scored more than five. Poynette, which had 10 separate players, benefited from that depth early as it hung around with Belleville in the first half, trailing only 32-28 at the break.
The Wildcats got on the prowl out of the intermission however, and slowly pulled away from the free throw line. Belleville outshot Poynette 29-9 at the charity stripe, making 19, including 12 in the second half.
Callie Smith matched Reddeman with 23 points, while Alyssa Caskey and Ava Foley added 13 and 11, respectively, for Belleville. Rachel Yelk added five points for the Pumas, who host rival Lodi on Thursday.
BELLEVILLE 62, POYNETTE 47
Belleville*32*30*—*62
Poynette*28*19*—*47
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Grefsheim 1 0-0 2; Stampfl 1 1-4 4; Edge 3 0-0 6; Foley 4 3-3 11; Caskey 3 7-10 13; Lietz 0 3-4 3; Smith 9 5-8 23. Totals 21 19-29 62.
POYNETTE — Radewan 1 0-0 3; Ripp 1 0-0 3; Reddeman 9 4-5 23; Walters 1 0-0 3; K. Chadwick 1 0-2 2; Wakefield 1 0-0 2; Bruchs 1 0-0 2; Yelk 2 1-2 5; Woodward 1 0-0 2; Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 5-9 47.
3-point goals: B 1 (Stampfl 1); P 4 (Radewan 1, Ripp 1, Reddeman 1, Waters 1). Total fouls: B 10; P 20.
Hilltoppers bitten by Tigersharks
Junior Nellie Kendall scored a team-high 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to lift Montello past Princeton/Green Lake in a 65-38 loss.
The Hilltoppers trailed by 12 at the break but couldn’t get into a groove in the second half, mustering just 15 points as they dropped to 1-18 on the year. Senior Emme Urbaniak added nine and sophomore Teagan Hall chipped in eight for Montello, while Lyla Bartol and Emerald Konkel led the Tigersharks with 20 and 19 points, respectively.
Montello finishes out its regular season on Thursday at Rio.
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 65, MONTELLO 38
Montello;23;15;—;38
Princeton/Green Lake;35;30;—;65
MONTELLO (fg ft-fta pts) — Tuinstra 1 0-0 2, Kendall 6 0-0 17, Steuck 1 0-0 2, Hall 4 0-0 8, Urbaniak 4 1-4. Totals 16 1-4 38.
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE — Morgan 5 2-3 12, Moore 1 0-0 2, L. Bartol 7 4-4 20, Kelma 1 3-10 5, Kuklinski 0 1-2 1, Konkel 7 4-7 19, Stibb 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 13-24 65.
3-point goals: M 5 (Kendall 5), PGL 3 (L. Bartol 2, Konkel 1). Total fouls: M 16, PGL 9.