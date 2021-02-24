PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Sets of siblings helping foster family, fuel Westfield's first-ever state appearance

“Sidney hasn’t played all year but (she’s) at every single practice; it’s sibling love and sibling rivalry,” Showen said.

“It comes down to they’re all just a bunch of competitors. They kind of believe in it, believe in what we’re doing and I hope they’re having a good time as well.”

He’s certainly not wrong. According to Trista, unlike their usually silent bus rides home, the team was ecstatic following its 55-39 sectional semifinal win over Bonduel on Feb. 18. The enjoyment hasn’t been felt solely by the siblings.

Senior Lexi Brakebush is the only member of her family on this year’s Westfield team, despite being the third oldest out of five kids. Still, she and the rest of the team play just as large a role in the Pioneer family.

“I love it. We all trust each other, believe in each other and push each other,” she said.

“It’s great because we always know how to get somebody up if someone’s down or how each other feels,” Carly added.

The siblings have also shown a heightened communication throughout the year. The non-verbal cues, according to Trista, have been easy to pick up, providing a leg up “because we understand each other’s communication and we need to do to get things done.”