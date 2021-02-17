PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Well-oiled, balanced Westfield rolling into first sectional semifinal since 2011

WESTFIELD — There’s nothing quite like the inner workings of a well-oiled machine.
Every piece moving perfectly in-sync, doing its job to make the greater sum of its parts perform to the best of its ability.
The Westfield girls basketball team has epitomized that notion this season. The Pioneers haven’t relied on just one player, but rather its depth and cohesiveness all year long.
The combination of the two has led Westfield back to the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2011 as they’ll head to second-seeded Bonduel Thursday night for a WIAA Division 3 tilt.
“They work really hard in practice, they’re in shape and our pieces really fit well together,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said.
That wasn’t necessarily the case last season as the No. 3 Pioneers’ puzzle contained fewer key pieces. Despite finishing nine games above .500 and reaching their first regional final since 2013, the Pioneers had just one player averaging double-figures: Lexi Brakebush.
The senior guard tallied 16.1 points per game last year, a good nine points better than No. 2 option Tahya Reetz. And while she’s still having a major impact — the Marian University recruit is averaging 14.4 points to go with 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.2 rebounds — the load has been much lighter for Brakebush to shoulder this season.
The second-seeded Pioneers have gotten improved contributions from returnees Trista Drew, Brandi Lentz and Nadia Hoffa, as well as the addition of Carly Drew, to help lessen the burden on Brakebush.
“Especially when we play in bigger games; they can’t take just me away because of the teammates I have,” Brakebush said.
“She can do what she does well; taking care of the ball, playing solid on the ball defense and hitting shots when they’re there,” Showen added. “She’s taken on that role well and it doesn’t concern her one bit.”
Carly Drew has had an instant impact as the freshman guard leads the Pioneers with 15 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to go with 2.7 steals and 1.8 assists. Lentz, Trista Drew and Hoffa have also drastically increased their productivity.
After adding just 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds last year, Lentz has been a pivotal post presence, averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in her sophomore season. Trista Drew, Carly’s older sister, is adding 10 points after chipping in 6.9 last year, while Hoffa has doubled her production with 6.8 points per game (3.5 last year).
“Lexi has obviously been the leader of the team the last few years, and she’s obviously still a leader, but I feel like we have a more solid team all-around, so it’s not all the pressure on her,” Trista Drew said.
“She’s definitely our key ball handler and the one that leads us on offense, but we have a lot more people with more basketball IQ.”
That’s not to say everyone doesn’t play to their strengths. Showen said that Brakebush is the team’s primary ball handler, while on top of her scoring, Trista Drew “is also a savvy defender.”
Lentz, meanwhile, helps command the post, especially defensively according to Showen due to her size, while Carly Drew and Hoffa are both dual-threat options off the dribble and behind the arc.
Westfield has also gotten a lift from sixth-man Kimmy Sengbusch as the junior has also broken double-figures this season.
“It’s so awesome to be confident in everybody, and everybody can take on that role and be put into that pressure situation,” Trista Drew said. “We know that we can all do well in that pressure situation, so it’s exciting that we can have a better outcome knowing it’s not always put on Lexi or a single individual, but everyone’s capable of doing it.”
That’s not to say every outcome has been perfect as the Pioneers enter Thursday night with an overall record of 18-5. With that being said, the defeats have been fruitful against some premier competition.
Westfield dropped its opening two games of the season to fellow regional champions Xavier and Lake Mills, while its other defeats have come at the hands of Princeton/Green Lake, Madison Edgewood and rival Wisconsin Dells.
The quintet has a combined record of 79-24 and each provided learning moments as the loss to the Tiger Sharks snapping a 10-game losing skid, while last Tuesday’s defeat against the Chiefs forced the Pioneers to split their first South Central Conference championship in 11 years rather than win it outright.
“They’re big; we definitely learned from them and got better. It definitely helps,” Brakebush said.
“Each of those games has helped us, now it’s just a matter of learning from it and putting it together at the right time,” Showen added.
That right time, the latest right time at least, was last Saturday as the Pioneers rolled past Adams-Friendship for the third time this season, cruising to a 61-36 win for their first regional title in 10 years. After falling to Marathon last year in the program’s first regional final appearance since 2013, it was especially sweet for Brakebush.
“It’s definitely my favorite memory of basketball,” she said. “The celebration between us was really fun.”
It should give the Pioneers plenty of confidence heading into Thursday night against the second-seeded Bears. Bonduel (22-0) has yet to be defeated this season and is entering its third consecutive sectional semifinal.
While he admits pressing the right buttons has been a challenge this year, the underdog card isn’t one Showen intends to play.
“At this point the window dressing doesn’t look too intimidating,” he said. “We’ve had success taking people away — shutting people down — and I hope we’ll be prepared to play to our strengths and limit their strengths.
“I don’t know their style of play at this point, their depth and honestly don’t know a lot about them, but that’ll be good in a sense for the girls that ‘Hey, we just have to go and play our game.’
“Don’t worry about the rest and let the chips fall where they may.”
It’s definitely what the girls intend to do as they look to keep Westfield’s resurgence going. From a winless 0-23 campaign in Showen’s first season in 2016-17, the Pioneers remain as one of the top 16 teams in Div. 3 after beginning the year in Div. 4, prior to the WIAA shuffling the divisional alignments due to the number of big schools not participating in winter sports this year due to the pandemic.
“It really just shows the growth,” Trista Drew said. “It’s cool to see us persevere even though the odds have been stacked against us, so I’m really excited to see how far we go because I know we have a lot of potential.”
