PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Well-oiled, balanced Westfield rolling into first sectional semifinal since 2011

“She’s definitely our key ball handler and the one that leads us on offense, but we have a lot more people with more basketball IQ.”

That’s not to say everyone doesn’t play to their strengths. Showen said that Brakebush is the team’s primary ball handler, while on top of her scoring, Trista Drew “is also a savvy defender.”

Lentz, meanwhile, helps command the post, especially defensively according to Showen due to her size, while Carly Drew and Hoffa are both dual-threat options off the dribble and behind the arc.

Westfield has also gotten a lift from sixth-man Kimmy Sengbusch as the junior has also broken double-figures this season.

“It’s so awesome to be confident in everybody, and everybody can take on that role and be put into that pressure situation,” Trista Drew said. “We know that we can all do well in that pressure situation, so it’s exciting that we can have a better outcome knowing it’s not always put on Lexi or a single individual, but everyone’s capable of doing it.”

That’s not to say every outcome has been perfect as the Pioneers enter Thursday night with an overall record of 18-5. With that being said, the defeats have been fruitful against some premier competition.