PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield can't pierce Wisconsin Dells' defense in 46-30 loss

“It was huge. Westfield is a good team so when they cut it to eight, for us to rattle off those points was huge,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said. “Plus the way our defense was playing, they got some points, but we really made them work for it.”

Westfield freshman Nadia Hoffa buried a straight-on 3-pointer to get the Pioneers back within 41-28 with 4:15 to go. Johnson and Brakebush then traded layups to make it 43-30 with 3:25 to go and the Pioneers never got any closer.

“I feel like we had a fighting chance and the second half we didn’t cut into it the way we needed to, they pulled away and that was the game,” Showen said.

Both teams were sloppy early on as they combined for just 10 points in the first 9-plus minutes with a 3-pointer from Wisconsin Dells junior Kayla Gray tying things at 5 with 9:45 left in the first half. The triple from Gray, who added 11 points, started a 17-2 spurt for Wisconsin Dells to give them a 19-7 lead with 3:30 until halftime.

The Pioneers made a strong push to pull within six at the break, but never got over the hump. On top of the offensive struggles, the Pioneers didn’t do themselves any favors, committing 21 turnovers.

“Their pressure was the difference,” Showen said.