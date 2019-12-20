PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield can't pierce Wisconsin Dells' defense in 46-30 loss

WISCONSIN DELLS — Road trips to Wisconsin Dells have not gone well for the Westfield girls basketball team in recent years, losing six straight games to the Chiefs on the road.
The Pioneers were again unable to snap that streak Friday night, as they faded away in a 46-30 loss to the Chiefs in an early meeting between South Central Conference contenders. Junior Lexi Brakebush scored a game-high 15 points, but was the only Westfield scorer in double-figures in the Pioneers’ 13th consecutive loss to Wisconsin Dells.
“The Dells played great defense tonight and we just didn’t finish or capitalize on the opportunities we had. That was the difference in the game,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said.
That inability to capitalize hurt most in the second half when the Pioneers (3-4, 2-1 South Central) were starting to generate some momentum. After trailing by six at halftime, Westfield saw its deficit balloon to 30-16 early in the second half following a layup by Wisconsin Dells freshman Karson Meister with 13 minutes, 55 seconds left to play.
The Pioneers answered the poor start with a 6-0 spurt, including a pair of free throws by senior Hannah Hockerman and a pair of free throws and scoop shot by Brakebush, to pull within 30-22 with 11:25 remaining.
Westfield went cold from there, as the Chiefs (4-4, 3-0) ripped off an 11-3 run of their own. Wisconsin Dells junior Audra Johnson had six of her 12 points during the stretch and Meister, who scored a team-high 14 off the bench, canned the fourth of her four 3-pointers to help put the Chiefs on top 41-25 with 5:10 to play.
“It was huge. Westfield is a good team so when they cut it to eight, for us to rattle off those points was huge,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said. “Plus the way our defense was playing, they got some points, but we really made them work for it.”
Westfield freshman Nadia Hoffa buried a straight-on 3-pointer to get the Pioneers back within 41-28 with 4:15 to go. Johnson and Brakebush then traded layups to make it 43-30 with 3:25 to go and the Pioneers never got any closer.
“I feel like we had a fighting chance and the second half we didn’t cut into it the way we needed to, they pulled away and that was the game,” Showen said.
Both teams were sloppy early on as they combined for just 10 points in the first 9-plus minutes with a 3-pointer from Wisconsin Dells junior Kayla Gray tying things at 5 with 9:45 left in the first half. The triple from Gray, who added 11 points, started a 17-2 spurt for Wisconsin Dells to give them a 19-7 lead with 3:30 until halftime.
The Pioneers made a strong push to pull within six at the break, but never got over the hump. On top of the offensive struggles, the Pioneers didn’t do themselves any favors, committing 21 turnovers.
You have free articles remaining.
“Their pressure was the difference,” Showen said.
“We were so aggressive and it’s coming along. We practice it quite a bit, they’re starting to understand the rotations and it’s exciting to watch,” Buss added.
Along with the trio in double-figures, junior Maddie Jones added six points for the Lady Chiefs. While the Pioneers had nine days off until Friday’s game and Wisconsin Dells played a pair in that time, Showen didn’t feel like the rest affected his team and knows they’re prepared to bounce back.
“We were absolutely ready to play, we just didn’t take care of business,” he said. “The girls are resilient and they want to compete. We’ll get after it in the holiday tournament and it’s a long season. I think we’ll be alright.”
As for the Lady Chiefs, they’ve now won three straight games and Buss knows how beneficial the 3-0 start in league play can be for his relatively inexperienced group.
“Just to get a conference win against Westfield, a good team, is huge,” he said. “Going into break a little more relaxed, able to work on some things, is a great feeling.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 46, WESTFIELD 30</&hspag4>
Westfield 16 14 — 30
Wisconsin Dells 22 24 — 46
WESTFIELD (ft ft-ftm pts) — Brakebush 5 4-4 15, Drew 2 1-2 6, Hoffa 2 0-0 5, Lentz 1 0-0 2, Hockerman 0 2-2 2, Slotten 0 0-1 0, Reetz 0 0-1 0. Totals 10 7-10 30.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Meister 5 0-0 14, Johnson 4 4-5 12, Gray 5 0-0 11, Jones 3 0-2 6, Smith 1 0-0 2, Anchor 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 5-11 46.
3-point goals: We 3 (Brakebush 1, Drew 1, Hoffa 1), WD 5 (Meister 4, Gray 1). Total fouls: We 17, WD 16.