PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield can't extinguish La Crosse Aquinas, Weisbrod in state semifinals loss

The Aquinas lead grew to as many as 31 at 63-32 following a triple from Fiona O’Flaherty with 7:47 to go, but the Pioneers kept pushing. Lentz answered the triple with a pair of free throws, sparking a game-ending 13-6 run capped off by a Hoffa midrange jumper with 1:09 to go, but it was too little too late.

“All in all, there’s nothing for these girls to be ashamed of. I told them coming off the court they played their hearts out and represented Westfield and the entire communities well,” Showen said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them and I know everybody else back home is proud of them as well.”

That was certainly the case in the first half as the Pioneers kept Weisbrod, who was coming off a 36-point performance in the sectional final, including going 8-for-11 from deep, in check most of the first half.

The early defensive effort allowed Westfield to take an early three-point lead and ultimately hang around within 2 after a Lentz layup with just over 12 minutes remaining cut the Pioneers’ deficit to 13-11. Lentz’s bucket came off a near trap by the Blugolds at midcourt, but Hoffa was able to find her wide open in the post.