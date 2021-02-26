PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield can't extinguish La Crosse Aquinas, Weisbrod in state semifinals loss

OSHKOSH — In the historical sense, Friday’s WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state semifinal game was between David and Goliath.
Westfield was making its first state appearance in program history — and its second by a team in school history — while La Crosse Aquinas was returning to the big dance for a fifth consecutive year.
The fourth-seeded Pioneers slung plenty of stones in the opening stages in the first half; however, the Blugolds’ barrage proved to be too much.
La Crosse Aquinas weathered Westfield’s early push and rode more hot shooting from junior Jacy Weisbrod and company to bring the Pioneers’ state debut to an abrupt halt with a 69-45 win at Menominee Nation Arena.
Weisbrod poured in a game-high 31 points, including seven of the Blugolds' 11 3-pointers, while sophomore Brandi Lentz scored a team-high 15 points to power Westfield, which never relented.
“Weisbrod was lights out and we lost her a couple times, and in the second half she just got free and we can’t have those mistakes in this type of a game,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “They’re excellent players and we were ready for them; we knew what we needed to do, but just couldn’t quite get that done to their credit.”
While Weisbrod, who shot 7-of-9 from deep, did most of the heavy lifting from behind the arc, it was the work of senior Bri Bahr that helped the Blugolds pull away. Following a Weisbrod jumper following two offensive rebounds, the 5-foot-4 guard canned a trio of 3-pointers in the Blugolds’ (22-0) next four possessions for a 24-13 advantage with 6:30 to play.
“She started just a bit shaky, but then hit three 3s in-a-row which helped open up that margin and I think it makes it tough at that point to catch us, so we were fortunate after the way things started for us,” La Crosse Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said.
“There’s a lot of kids on our team that can make it, and I think the more they do make it, the more threats the other team has to worry about,” Weisbrod added.
Freshman Carly Drew sandwiched a baby hook between Bahr’s 3-pointers — her only field goals of the game — and junior Nadia Hoffa countered with a 3-pointer of her own to get the wind back in the Pioneers’ sails, trimming the lead to 24-16 with 6:09 remaining.
Hoffa, who finished with 12 points, then traded a 3-point play with a Weisbrod triple to cut the Pioneers’ hole to 27-19 with 3:33 to go. Westfield (20-6) never kept the deficit under double-digits from there however, as sophomore Macy Donarski got a left-handed runner to fall, sparking a 10-2 run to close the half.
Junior Alaina Bagniefski sank two free throws and Weisbrod added a jumper before Lentz, who added six rebounds, put home a backdoor layup with 1:03 left to inch within 33-21. Weisbrod responded immediately though as the 5-11 forward buried two more 3-pointers, the second with 5 seconds left, as the Blugolds took a 39-21 lead into halftime.
Westfield had its chances to halt the Aquinas momentum down the stretch but struggled from the field, going 4-for-14 from the field to close out the half following a 5-for-10 start, including some easy misses as Lentz and freshman Carly Drew each saw layups roll off.
“It probably could have kept us closer if we would have straightened up on defense a little bit and made some of those bunnies,” Lentz said.
“I think if we would have made those shots it could have given us a little more momentum and confidence,” Hoffa added.
It still would have been tough however. While the Pioneers cooled off, Aquinas heated up down the stretch especially behind the arc, making six of their final nine three-point tries heading into the break.
“It was gigantic and it is a game of runs, and that’s what I love about the kids that are on our squad,” Dave Donarski said. “As much as we were upset with that 3-point play, we knew we had another run in us, I was just hoping it would be before the half so we could get a little bit of a margin.
“You don’t want to give teams like that, that are hungry and young, a lot of confidence, and I felt like that definitely opened it up.”
That it did as the Blugolds picked up where they left off out of the intermission with a 7-2 run, including another 3-pointer by Weisbrod, who was 15-of-20 in her last 2 games, as Aquinas doubled up Westfield 46-23 with 15:47 to go.
The Aquinas lead grew to as many as 31 at 63-32 following a triple from Fiona O’Flaherty with 7:47 to go, but the Pioneers kept pushing. Lentz answered the triple with a pair of free throws, sparking a game-ending 13-6 run capped off by a Hoffa midrange jumper with 1:09 to go, but it was too little too late.
“All in all, there’s nothing for these girls to be ashamed of. I told them coming off the court they played their hearts out and represented Westfield and the entire communities well,” Showen said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them and I know everybody else back home is proud of them as well.”
That was certainly the case in the first half as the Pioneers kept Weisbrod, who was coming off a 36-point performance in the sectional final, including going 8-for-11 from deep, in check most of the first half.
The early defensive effort allowed Westfield to take an early three-point lead and ultimately hang around within 2 after a Lentz layup with just over 12 minutes remaining cut the Pioneers’ deficit to 13-11. Lentz’s bucket came off a near trap by the Blugolds at midcourt, but Hoffa was able to find her wide open in the post.
“I don’t want to say we fall asleep, but we get locked onto one kid and don’t realize we should be reacting on the air time of that pass,” he said. “I feel like we kind of figured that out alter and it was painful at a period of time when it’s like ‘Where is our defense?’ these kids understand what we’re trying to do, and Jacy mentioned it too, as soon as we settled down, I felt like those rotations got tighter and those opportunities were a lot less.”
That certainly was the case as the Pioneers had just 44 total field goal attempts, including 20 in the final 18 minutes. Alongside Lentz and Hoffa, Carly Drew had 11 points and led the Pioneers with eight rebounds and five assists, while senior Lexi Brakebush had seven points and four boards.
Macy Donarski tacked on 14 points and eight of the Blugolds’ 16 assists.
Despite the team’s state debut being cut short of the title game, it’s one the Pioneers won’t forget and will look to build off of next year losing just Brakebush and fellow senior Paige Lietz.
“I’m proud of the team and all we accomplished; we could have gotten one more game in, but it’s a good ending,” Brakebush said.
“A lot of things have to happen to get to the state tournament, but hopefully in the years to come, we might be back,” Showen added.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 69, WESTFIELD 45
Westfield;21;24;—;45
La Crosse Aquinas;39;30;—;69
WESTFIELD (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 0-5 0-0 0, C. Drew 4-8 2-2 11, Brakebush 3-13 0-0 7, Hoffa 5-9 1-1 12, Lentz 5-7 5-6 15, Sengbusch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-9 45.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 5-14 4-4 14, B. Bahr 3-7 0-0 9, Bagniefski 2-4 2-2 6, S. Bahr 0-1 0-0 0, Weisbrod 12-16 0-0 31, Silcox 0-3 0-2 0, Theusch 0-3 0-0 0, O’Flaherty 2-2 0-0 5, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Nolte 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Cronk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 69.
3-point goals-attempts: W 3-17 (Drew 1-2, Hoffa 1-3, Brakebush 1-6, Drew 0-4, Sengbusch 0-2); LCA 11-20 (Weisbrod 7-9, B. Bahr 3-5, O’Flaherty 1-1, Donarski 0-2, Theusch 0-2, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds: W 7-20-27 (C. Drew 8, Lentz 6); LCA 11-20-31 (S. Bahr 6, Cronk 6, Bagniefski 5). Assists: W 12 (C. Drew 5); LCA 16 (Donarski 8). Steals: W 3 (Brakebush 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 2, Weisbrod 2). Turnovers: W 14; LCA 8. Blocks: W 1 (C. Drew); LCA 3 (Donarski 1, Bagniefski 1, O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: W 8; LCA 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.