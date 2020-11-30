PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield can't keep pace with Lake Mills in second early season test

Lake Mills raced out of the intermission on a 19-4 run over the opening 4:10 to seize a commanding 58-33 run. Senior Taylor Roughen had seven of her game-high 18 points during the run and senior Hannah Lamke added a pair of 3-pointers as the L-Cats pounced on a sluggish Pioneers squad.

“I got to look at that because the same thing happened against Xavier. We started out slow to start the second half, and I have to look at as a coach what we have to do different so we’re ready to go in the second half,” Showen said.

“I don’t think the girls were any less intense, just maybe it’s an adjustment here or set there that helps us get going, and we’ll look at that.”

A pair of free throws by junior Trista Drew, who had a team-high 12 points, ended the run but couldn’t spark anything for Westfield. The teams proceeded to trade punches until a Drew 3-pointer cut the deficit to 68-44 with just under 8 minutes remaining.

That was the closest Westfield got the rest of the way as Lake Mills closed out the game on a 15-5 run to put things on ice. Along with Roughen, senior Kayla Will added 12 points, while Guerrero and Jade Pitta each had 12 for the L-Cats.

Freshman Carly Drew had 12 points and senior Brandi Lentz chipped in 11 for the Pioneers.