PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield can't keep pace with Lake Mills in second early season test

WESTFIELD — Hoping to be in the thick of the South Central Conference title race this winter, Westfield girls basketball coach Luke Showen wanted to test his team early on this season.
After hosting perennial Bay Conference contender Appleton Xavier in its opener on Nov. 24, the Pioneers welcomed reigning Capitol North Conference champion Lake Mills on Monday. The experienced L-Cats proved to be too much for Westfield as it wilted away in the second half of an 83-49 loss.
Westfield had four players in double-figures, but the L-Cats — coming off their first-ever state berth last year and with everyone from that team back — rode their depth past the Pioneers.
“Both are great programs and great teams, and we didn’t do enough things right to be able to compete at that level,” Showen said. “We’re a mix of experienced and inexperienced players, and if we play them later on in the year it may be a different outcome or not as bad as looking a loss.”
Things didn’t look too grim at halftime as the Pioneers (0-2) weathered a slow start. After falling behind 29-11 on a scoop layup from Lake Mills senior Vivian Guerrero with 6 minutes, 50 seconds left until halftime, Westfield closed on a 17-10 run.
Senior Lexi Brakebush scored eight of her 10 points during the stretch to help cut the lead to 39-28 at the break. However, Brakebush, the reigning SCC Player of the Year, was held scoreless in the second half and just as quickly as the Pioneers had momentum at their back, it quickly swung right back to the L-Cats (2-0).
Lake Mills raced out of the intermission on a 19-4 run over the opening 4:10 to seize a commanding 58-33 run. Senior Taylor Roughen had seven of her game-high 18 points during the run and senior Hannah Lamke added a pair of 3-pointers as the L-Cats pounced on a sluggish Pioneers squad.
“I got to look at that because the same thing happened against Xavier. We started out slow to start the second half, and I have to look at as a coach what we have to do different so we’re ready to go in the second half,” Showen said.
“I don’t think the girls were any less intense, just maybe it’s an adjustment here or set there that helps us get going, and we’ll look at that.”
A pair of free throws by junior Trista Drew, who had a team-high 12 points, ended the run but couldn’t spark anything for Westfield. The teams proceeded to trade punches until a Drew 3-pointer cut the deficit to 68-44 with just under 8 minutes remaining.
That was the closest Westfield got the rest of the way as Lake Mills closed out the game on a 15-5 run to put things on ice. Along with Roughen, senior Kayla Will added 12 points, while Guerrero and Jade Pitta each had 12 for the L-Cats.
Freshman Carly Drew had 12 points and senior Brandi Lentz chipped in 11 for the Pioneers.
Lake Mills had a decided advantage in height with Will, Geurrero and sophomore Isabella Pitta all standing over 6-foot. Aiding that was a speedy, active press defense and kept the Pioneers from racing up the court.
“Height and speed are big advantages in this game, and you add some athletic ability and some experience, it makes for a darn good team,” Showen said. “Give Lake Mills credit for having those types of players, and our girls did the best they could.”
While he knows the team didn’t quit, Showen admitted that the Pioneers’ lack of depth coupled with the L-Cats’ athleticism ultimately wore the group down. Despite that, he knows how beneficial losses to programs that have both been to state in the last five years can be looking ahead.
“It’s definitely an advantage to play these two games. The scores may show a 20- and 30-point loss, but the experience we gain playing this tempo and this intense will absolutely help us in the conference and moving forward,” he said.
“I’m not sure we’re going to play a team like these two moving forward. I’m okay, the girls are okay and we’ll definitely learn from these two games and put it together.”
Westfield will have a short window to do so as it hosts Nekoosa (0-1) on Tuesday in a South Central Conference opener.
LAKE MILLS 83, WESTFIELD 49
Lake Mills 39 44 — 83
Westfield 28 21 — 49
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 4-6 18, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 5 0-1 12, Guerrero 5 0-1 12, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 3 0-2 6, Will 6 1-2 13, E. Wollin 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 6-13 83.
WESTFIELD — Trista Drew 4 3-4 12, Carly Drew 4 0-0 12, Lexi Brakebush 2 6-6 10, Breanne Czaplewski 0 0-2 0, Nadia Hoffa 2 0-3 4, Brandi Lentz 4 3-5 11. Totals 16 12-20 49.
3-point goals: LM 9 (Roughen 2, J. Pitta 2, Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, E. Wollin 1); W 5 (T. Drew 3, C. Drew 2). Total fouls: LM 19; W 9.
