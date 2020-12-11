PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield doesn't falter, downs Wisconsin Dells in SCC title favorite tilt

WESTFIELD — Undoubtedly, the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team has been the queen of the South Central Conference the last half-decade going 49-1 in league play.
The lone blemish during that span being an eight-point loss at the hands of Westfield last season. The Pioneers had another chance to knock off the Chiefs Friday night, and thanks to the late heroics of Lexi Brakebush, they didn’t waste it.
The senior guard scored the game’s final five points, including the winning 3-pointer and game-sealing steal and layup in the final minute to cement Westfield’s 54-51 win at Westfield High School.
“It’s very special. I can’t even find the words for it honestly, it’s like a dream come true,” Brakebush said.
“The Dells has been a great program for a long time, and to be able to compete with them last year and this year, is a good sign for our program,” Westfield coach Luke Showen added.
Brakebush, the reigning SCC Player of the Year, only scored eight points but had the five biggest in the game’s most important moments. Trailing 51-49, Westfield took advantage after Wisconsin Dells junior Brooke Smith missed the front end of a one-and-one chance at the free throw line with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining.
The Pioneers (5-2, 4-0 South Central) corralled the rebound and ultimately set up Brakebush in the left corner as she buried a 3-pointer for a 52-51 lead with 1:04 remaining. Wisconsin Dells went empty on its ensuing possession but got a reprieve with a jump ball; however, the Chiefs turned it right back over and Brakebush was fouled with 29 seconds remaining.
With a chance to ice the game, Brakebush missed the first shot of a one-and-one opportunity. It didn’t weigh on the Pioneers point guard though as she forced a steal and raced down for a layup with 11 seconds remaining for a 54-51 lead.
“I just knew we had to get a stop to win. Nothing was going through my head besides ‘We need to get this win,’” she said.
The three-point cushion left the door ever-so-slighlty ajar for the Chiefs, though. But freshman Taya Machovec’s fadeaway 3-pointer from the left corner was no good and Wisconsin Dells couldn’t grab the rebound before time expired.
“They made more plays than we did in the end. Our effort, again, was excellent, we just made some bad decisions. We really have to work on our decision making, but I give credit to them,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said.
“We fought all the way and we knew it was going to be tough; it’s always tough to win here and I give our girls credit. We fought and battled to the end, they just made a few better plays than we did.”
Brakebush’s heroics nearly didn’t materialize as the Chiefs (3-1, 2-1) claimed a 47-40 lead with 4:32 to play after a layup by senior Audra Johnson, who scored a game-high 19 points. The Pioneers answered right back, scoring five straight points, including layup by senior Brandi Lentz and a three-point play by freshman Carly Drew off a Chiefs turnover to pull within 47-45 with 3:35 to go.
Johnson sandwiched a pair of layups around a bucket by Lentz, who led the Pioneers with 18, for a 51-47 lead with 2:30 to go but the Pioneers never hesitated.
“We believed the whole time we could come out on top, and it wasn’t easy,” Showen said. “We had a couple breaks where we got some steals, and it would have been nice for Lexi to knock down the front end of that one-and-one, but she came right back down and got that steal and a layup.”
Wisconsin Dells led by as many as six in the first half at 19-13 with 5:50 to go, but Westfield proceeded to head into the break on a 15-4 run for a 28-23 halftime lead. The Pioneers extended their lead to a half-dozen early in the second half but the Chiefs clawed back before Westfield rose to the finish.
“I thought we did well coming out in the second half, but it boils down to us not making plays and them making plays,” Buss said. “When we have good teams, two balanced teams, going against each other, it usually does come down to who makes the big plays in the end.”
Machovec added 12 for the Chiefs on half of the team’s eight 3-pointers, while freshman Carly Drew chipped in 11 for the Pioneers, who return to action next Tuesday with a non-conference tilt against Markesan. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Dells will look to bounce back next Tuesday when it welcomes Adams-Friendship.
WESTFIELD 54, WISCONSIN DELLS 51
Wisconsin Dells 23 28 — 51
Westfield 28 26 — 54
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Machovec 4 0-0 12, Meister 3 0-0 9, Anchor 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 0-3 3, Johnson 8 3-9 19, Thundercloud 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 5-14 51.
WESTFIELD — T. Drew 2 1-2 7, C. Drew 4 2-2 11, Brakebush 3 0-1 8, Sengbusch 2 0-0 6, N. Hoffa 2 0-0 4, Lentz 7 1-3 18. Totals 20 4-8 54.
3-point goals: WD 8 (Machovec 4, Meister 3, Smith 1), We 10 (Lentz 3, T. Drew 2, Brakebush 2, Sengbusch 2, C. Drew 1). Total fouls: WD 15, We 12. Fouled out: We (N. Hoffa).
