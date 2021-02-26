PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield faithful make voices heard in program's state debut

OSHKOSH — In a traditional season, the Westfield High School gymnasium would be jam packed night in and night out cheering on the Pioneers basketball teams.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made for anything but a normal year, but it never stopped the Pioneer faithful from voicing their support.

With the limited fans admitted to games cheering loud and proud and others around town showing their support watching video streams and listening on the radio, Westfield was just as rowdy as ever. And when fans had their chance to sport the purple and yellow proudly on Friday as the Westfield girls basketball team made its WIAA Division 3 state tournament debut at Menominee Nation Arena, they did so en masse

Pioneers supporters made up a vast majority of the attendance for the semifinal tilt against top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas, an eventual 69-45 win by the Blugolds.

Despite coming out on the wrong side of the final result, it made for a special feeling for the Pioneers players.

“I could really tell that the crowd was with us and supporting us. Everybody was so loud,” Westfield junior Brandi Lentz said.