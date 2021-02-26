PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield faithful make voices heard in program's state debut

OSHKOSH — In a traditional season, the Westfield High School gymnasium would be jam packed night in and night out cheering on the Pioneers basketball teams.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made for anything but a normal year, but it never stopped the Pioneer faithful from voicing their support.
With the limited fans admitted to games cheering loud and proud and others around town showing their support watching video streams and listening on the radio, Westfield was just as rowdy as ever. And when fans had their chance to sport the purple and yellow proudly on Friday as the Westfield girls basketball team made its WIAA Division 3 state tournament debut at Menominee Nation Arena, they did so en masse
Pioneers supporters made up a vast majority of the attendance for the semifinal tilt against top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas, an eventual 69-45 win by the Blugolds.
Despite coming out on the wrong side of the final result, it made for a special feeling for the Pioneers players.
“I could really tell that the crowd was with us and supporting us. Everybody was so loud,” Westfield junior Brandi Lentz said.
“I kind of expected it because our community is so great supporting our basketball program and everybody loves watching us. So I kind of expected it because the town is so supportive, but you could definitely tell a difference from our team and the other team. That made the whole game, honestly.”
It was the culmination of a week-long celebration commemorating the program’s first-ever state appearance in its 45-year history, and not just singularly felt. For coach Luke Showen, the entire school district, including the communities of Coloma, Oxford, Neshkoro and Westfield, were part of the limited capacity crowd in Oshkosh.
“The entire Westfield district … really, really came out to support the team,” he said.
“All week long the girls had different events they attended and support they received, and even leaving town this morning with the firetrucks and police escort, brought a tear to my eye.
“The community really got behind us and made it extra special for the girls.”
There was plenty of reason to do so as the Pioneers produced the program’s most memorable year, and with style to boot. The 2020-21 team captured the program’s first South Central Conference title since 2010, first regional title since 2011 and made it to the big dance for the first time ever.
The road wasn’t easy either, as the Pioneers handed previously unbeaten Bonduel its first loss of the year, 55-39, in the sectional semifinals. Westfield then, thanks to Amherst’s upset over top-seeded Wrightstown, hosted the sectional final in just its second-ever trip to the penultimate state game.
Again the home crowd was rocking, helping cheer on the Pioneers past the Falcons, 58-55.
The energy was palpable when warmups officially started on Friday, creating plenty of tension according to sophomore Nadia Hoffa.
“It was pretty nerve racking at first, seeing all of our parents there,” she admitted. “But being at that spot, we just thought ‘It’s our time to shine,’ so we wanted to play hard.”
The Pioneers did just that, trading punches with unbeaten Aquinas throughout the first nine minutes of the game. Eventually the No. 1 Blugolds got out in front and never looked back, but it didn’t keep the Pioneer fans from cheering until the final horn.
For Lentz, reaching state “was kind of a dream, honestly,” and being able to live it out was even more so. It should give the returning Pioneers plenty of motivation and determination to try and make a return trip next season.
With all but two of their players returning next season, including starters Lentz, Hoffa, junior Trista Drew and freshman Carly Drew, the Pioneers will have immense experience returning next year despite the losses of seniors Lexi Brakebush and Paige Lietz.
“It’s huge because we already know how to work together as a team, and then we’ll be gaining a really good player, so it’ll be like the same team pretty much. We’ll be missing a big part with Lexi though,” Lentz said.
Hoffa added: “It’s hopefully good for us, but we’re definitely going to have to continue to play hard and focus on the little stuff that truly matters.”
As for Brakebush, it’s a great final chapter in a storybook career that included South Central Conference Player of the Year honors last year and breaking the 1,000 career point threshold this season.
“It’s just something I’ll never forget and made the experience even more fun,” she said.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 69, WESTFIELD 45</&hspag4>
Westfield 21 24 — 45
La Crosse Aquinas 39 30 — 69
WESTFIELD (fg-fga ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 0-5 0-0 0, C. Drew 4-8 2-2 11, Brakebush 3-13 0-0 7, Hoffa 5-9 1-1 12, Lentz 5-7 5-6 15, Sengbusch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 8-9 45.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS — Donarski 5-14 4-4 14, B. Bahr 3-7 0-0 9, Bagniefski 2-4 2-2 6, S. Bahr 0-1 0-0 0, Weisbrod 12-16 0-0 31, Silcox 0-3 0-2 0, Theusch 0-3 0-0 0, O’Flaherty 2-2 0-0 5, Murphy 1-2 0-0 2, Nolte 1-1 0-0 2, Morgan 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 0-1 0-0 0, Cronk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 6-8 69.
3-point goals-attempts: W 3-17 (Drew 1-2, Hoffa 1-3, Brakebush 1-6, Drew 0-4, Sengbusch 0-2); LCA 11-20 (Weisbrod 7-9, B. Bahr 3-5, O’Flaherty 1-1, Donarski 0-2, Theusch 0-2, Murphy 0-1). Rebounds: W 7-20-27 (C. Drew 8, Lentz 6); LCA 11-20-31 (S. Bahr 6, Cronk 6, Bagniefski 5). Assists: W 12 (C. Drew 5); LCA 16 (Donarski 8). Steals: W 3 (Brakebush 2); LCA 9 (Donarski 2, Weisbrod 2). Turnovers: W 14; LCA 8. Blocks: W 1 (C. Drew); LCA 3 (Donarski 1, Bagniefski 1, O’Flaherty 1). Total fouls: W 8; LCA 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.