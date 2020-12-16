PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield keeps rolling, tops Markesan for sixth straight win

Since dropping its first two games of the season, the Westfield girls basketball team has been perfect, ripping off five consecutive wins.

The Pioneers stretched that streak to six on Monday as they rolled past Markesan, 54-30, in a non-conference tilt at Westfield High School. Westfield nearly doubled up the Hornets in the first half and let their defense do the lifting over the final 18 minutes to seal the 24-point win.

Strong first halves have carried the Pioneers — Westfield is averaging 32.9 points per game over the first 18 minutes — and Monday was no different as they raced out to a 33-17 halftime lead over the Hornets.

From there, Westfield’s took over, holding Markesan to just 13 points, with senior Gracie Mast accounting for nine of her game-high 18. No other Hornet scored over 6 points however, as the Pioneers used their improved scoring depth to hand Markesan its first loss of the season.

Senior Brandi Lentz led the way offensively with 14 points and was joined by junior Trista Drew (12) and sophomore Nadia Hoffa (11) in double-figures. Freshman Carly Drew added nine and senior Lexi Brakebush scored all eight of her points in the second half to put the nails in the coffin.