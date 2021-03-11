PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Brakebush named SCC's Player of the Year again

The 2020-21 season was filled with firsts for the Westfield girls basketball team.
First South Central Conference title since 2010. First regional championship since 2011. First-ever appearance at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.
Capping off that year of firsts was a familiar accomplishment though, as for the second straight season, Westfield senior Lexi Brakebush has been named the South Central Conference Player of the Year. After solely accepting the award last season, Brakebush shares the honor this season with Wisconsin Dells senior Audra Johnson.
Brakebush and Johnson were two of three unanimous first team selections as they were joined by Westfield freshman Carly Drew. The Pioneers’ first-team duo wasn’t alone as Westfield junior Trista Drew and sophomore Brandi Lentz each garnered second-team All-SCC honors as four of the Pioneers’ starting five earned all-league recognition.
Coupled with the trio of Brakebush, Johnson and Carly Drew, Adams-Friendship’s Kalyssa Farrel, Nekoosa’s Kiya Kolo and Wautoma’s Ava Stahl finished out the first team.
Being in elite company is nothing new for Brakebush as she earned unanimous first-team honors for the third straight season. On top of that, she was among nine to earn Div. 4 All-State honorable mention status from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
The prestigious honor was well earned for the Marian University recruit. While her points per game production dropped to 13.3 — second-best on the Pioneers this season — from a league-high 16.1 last season, Brakebush was instrumental in the Pioneers’ success.
The point guard led Westfield with 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game, while adding 3.4 rebounds. She scored in double-figures 16 times, including a career-high 33 in the team’s 87-36 trouncing of Mauston on Feb. 2.
Brakebush also made history this season as she broke the 1,000 career point mark and capped off her illustrious campaign with 1,044 career points to help Westfield finish 20-6 on the year, including 9-1 in SCC play to share the league title with Wisconsin Dells.
While Bakebush had a historic close to her career, Carly Drew made sure SCC foes know she’s not going anywhere following a stellar freshman season. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Pioneers in both categories.
She also added 2.3 steals and 1.6 assists per game, while also registering a team-high 13 blocks. The frosh phenom scored in double-figures in all but three games, including a career-high 32 in the Pioneers’ 61-48 win over Ripon on Jan. 19.
That high mark was part of a 32 point, 11 rebound double-double against the Tigers, and the final of her six on the season.
While Brakebush and Carly Drew helped power the Pioneers offense — Westfield averaged 56.8 points per game — they weren’t alone in bringing electricity to the court. Both Lentz and Trista Drew were more than capable of charging up on a given night as both broke out this winter.
After notching just 4.5 points per game in her freshman season, Lentz tripled her production to the tune of 12.3 PPG this winter.
The 5-10 forward was also a force on the glass, snaring a second-best 6.4 rebounds (159 total) and added 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists per game. Like her fellow starters, Lentz was a double-digit threat every night, scoring in double-figures 20 times.
She scored a career-high 22 points in the team’s 56-43 win over Wautoma on Dec. 7 and added 12 rebounds as part of four double-doubles she tallied on the year.
Not to be outdone, Trista Drew nearly averaged in double-figures with 9.8 points per game. She added 2.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals as the junior guard took on a larger role this winter after averaging 6.9 points per game last season.
Trista Drew notched a baker’s dozen worth of double-digit performances, including a career-high 24 in the Pioneers’ 81-17 romp over Mauston on Dec. 18, and scored in double-figures seven out of the final eight regular season games.
With a trio of all-league selections set to return, the Pioneers could be looking at even more success next season.
ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE</&hspag4>
Co-Players of the Year — Lexi Brakebush, Sr., Westfield, and Audra Johnson, Sr., Wisconsin Dells.
First team — *Lexi Brakebush, Sr., Westfield; *Audra Johnson, Sr., Wisconsin Dells; *Carly Drew, Fr., Westfield; Kalyssa Farrel, Sr., Adams-Friendship; Kiya Kolo, r., Nekoosa; Ava Stahl, Soph., Wautoma.
<&SPAGEm>* — denotes unanimous team selection.</&SPAGEm>
Second team — Brandi Lentz, Soph., Westfield; Trista Drew, Jr., Westfield; Hailey Anchor, Jr., Wisconsin Dells; Kyra Bula, Sr., Adams-Friendship; Bri Buechner, Fr., Wautoma.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.