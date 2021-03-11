PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's Brakebush named SCC's Player of the Year again

The prestigious honor was well earned for the Marian University recruit. While her points per game production dropped to 13.3 — second-best on the Pioneers this season — from a league-high 16.1 last season, Brakebush was instrumental in the Pioneers’ success.

The point guard led Westfield with 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game, while adding 3.4 rebounds. She scored in double-figures 16 times, including a career-high 33 in the team’s 87-36 trouncing of Mauston on Feb. 2.

Brakebush also made history this season as she broke the 1,000 career point mark and capped off her illustrious campaign with 1,044 career points to help Westfield finish 20-6 on the year, including 9-1 in SCC play to share the league title with Wisconsin Dells.

While Bakebush had a historic close to her career, Carly Drew made sure SCC foes know she’s not going anywhere following a stellar freshman season. The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Pioneers in both categories.

She also added 2.3 steals and 1.6 assists per game, while also registering a team-high 13 blocks. The frosh phenom scored in double-figures in all but three games, including a career-high 32 in the Pioneers’ 61-48 win over Ripon on Jan. 19.

