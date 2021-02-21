PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Westfield's magical ride continues, earns first-ever state berth over Amherst

Holding for the last shot, the Pioneers forced the Falcons to burn a timeout with 13.1 seconds remaining and then made Wall, who scored 16 points, to hoist a near half-court shot in the final seconds that drew iron and sent the Pioneers and their fans into sheer pandemonium.

“We talk about the little things on defense all the time, and the number one thing on every game’s scouting report is focus and effort. These girls had it tonight; they had the focus and the effort,” Showen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“You’re going to have breakdowns, but overall, focused and undeniably great effort.”

That effort showed in the first half as the Falcons raced out of the gates. After Brakebush, who scored 13, buried a 3-pointer for the opening points of the game, Amherst responded with a 10-0 run, including six points from Lehman, who finished with 18, for a 10-3 lead.

The lead never grew larger as the Pioneers clawed back to tie things up at 14 on a Carly Drew coast-to-coast layup with 7 minutes until halftime. Amherst started to get back off the ground, seizing a 27-20 lead with 1:49 to go on two Wall free throws but Westfield closed out the half with a 5-1 spurt, including a Brakebush scoop layup at the horn, to inch within 28-24 at halftime.