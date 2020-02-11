PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells bounces back with dominant 64-24 win over Wautoma

Wisconsin Dells made the most of its size advantage, picking apart the Hornets inside both on the boards and in the pick-and-roll.

“It was really fulfilling for us,” Johnson said of the success inside. “We worked on that a lot in practice, so to be able to execute that was really nice.”

“We get a lot of looks down there from offensive rebounds. They’re aggressive down there, they go after the offensive rebound and that helps quite a bit,” Buss added.

With a sizable cushion, the Chiefs didn’t take their foot off the gas as they raced out of the break, opening the final 18 minutes on a 21-4 run. Junior Kayla Gray and sophomore Brooke Smith got back-to-back runners to fall before junior Maddie Jones and Johnson countered a floater by Wautoma freshman Ava Stahl with consecutive layups for a 41-18 lead with 15:17 left to play.

“It was good to see us put a full game together, because it’s seemed like we’d play good one half and not so much the other half,” Buss said of the second half start. “We talked about keeping the pressure, keeping the energy and not letting them back in the game. I think it worked out pretty well.”