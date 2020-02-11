PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells bounces back with dominant 64-24 win over Wautoma

After consecutive lackluster scoring performances, the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team was in search of an offensive explosion.
The Chiefs got just what the doctor ordered Monday night, cruising to a dominant 64-24 win over Wautoma in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Junior Audra Johnson and freshman Abbie Thundercloud each scored 12 points to lead the Chiefs, who remain atop the South Central Conference with two league games remaining
“The last couple games offensively we were in a slump and they were thinking about it, but tonight I really don’t think they thought about it and it came natural,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said.
“At this point any conference win, when you have a chance to win it and are in the race, is huge. It was good to come out with some energy and play pretty good defensively to get us some good looks. It always looks better when you’re making shots.”
Those shots really began to fall late in the first half as the Chiefs (12-6, 7-1 South Central) began to pull away. After Wautoma freshman Madylyn Woyak sunk a pair of free throws with 9 minutes, 40 seconds left to pull within 14-7, Wisconsin Dells proceeded to closed out the half on a 19-9 run.
Sophomore Hailey Anchor got things started with consecutive putbacks for an 18-7 lead with 8:32 until halftime. Johnson added six points during the spurt while Thundercloud finished things off with a layup with 6.5 seconds remaining for a 33-16 lead.
Wisconsin Dells made the most of its size advantage, picking apart the Hornets inside both on the boards and in the pick-and-roll.
“It was really fulfilling for us,” Johnson said of the success inside. “We worked on that a lot in practice, so to be able to execute that was really nice.”
“We get a lot of looks down there from offensive rebounds. They’re aggressive down there, they go after the offensive rebound and that helps quite a bit,” Buss added.
With a sizable cushion, the Chiefs didn’t take their foot off the gas as they raced out of the break, opening the final 18 minutes on a 21-4 run. Junior Kayla Gray and sophomore Brooke Smith got back-to-back runners to fall before junior Maddie Jones and Johnson countered a floater by Wautoma freshman Ava Stahl with consecutive layups for a 41-18 lead with 15:17 left to play.
“It was good to see us put a full game together, because it’s seemed like we’d play good one half and not so much the other half,” Buss said of the second half start. “We talked about keeping the pressure, keeping the energy and not letting them back in the game. I think it worked out pretty well.”
Stahl, who finished with six points, added a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 41-20 with 13:45 left before the Chiefs rattled off 13 straight points for a 54-20 advantage. Senior Dinah Schmidt finally ended the drought for Wautoma (2-17, 2-6) with two free throws with 9:18 remaining, but it too little too late.
The Chiefs answered again with 10 straight points for a 64-20 lead and put a running clock into effect with just over five minutes remaining until time finally ran out. Junior Diana Duran led Wautoma with seven points, while freshman Karson Meister added eight points and Smith chipped in seven for the Chiefs, who had 10 girls score.
Buss knows how critical the balanced scoring can be for the Chiefs, a sentiment shared by Johnson.
“If we can all shoot and make ours it goes well, but if someone is off we can rely on somebody else and it will work out,” she said.
While its 46-game conference winning streak came to a close, Wisconsin Dells is still in position to win a fifth consecutive South Central Conference championship. The Chiefs can secure at least a share of the league title with a win over Nekoosa on Friday at home on Senior Night.
Before they host the Papermakers, the Chiefs will welcome DeForest, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division 2 Associated Press poll, on Tuesday. Buss recognizes that confidence will be key going against the Norskies.
“The last two games, their confidence wasn’t there; we didn’t play really well and we didn’t hit shots,” he said.
“Once we start hitting some shots and they get confidence with their shot, I think we’ll be fine. It was a good showing tonight; I loved the energy, loved the effort and things look pretty good when you’re hitting some shots.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 64, WAUTOMA 24
Wautoma;16;8;—;24
Wisconsin Dells;33;31;—;64
WAUTOMA (fg ft-fta pts) — Duran 3 1-2 7, Stahl 2 2-3 6, Schmidt 0 4-5 4, Woyak 0 3-4 3, Graser 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 10-14 24.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Smith 3 1-2 7, Meister 3 0-0 8, McClyman 1 0-0 2, Hartley 2 0-0 4, Warren 1 0-0 2, Anchor 3 0-0 6, Gray 2 0-0 5, Jones 3 0-0 6, Johnson 5 2-3 12, Thundercloud 6 0-7 12. Totals 29 3-12 64.
3-point goals: Wa 0, WD 3 (Meister 2, Gray 1). Total fouls: Wa 15, WD 19.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.