One word has been synonymous with the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team the last four years: stability.
Unlike those previous seasons, the Lady Chiefs enter the 2019-20 season with plenty of uncertainty. Wisconsin Dells graduated a sterling senior class that earned four All-South Central Conference selections, including Player of the Year Katelyn Meister, won four consecutive league titles and reached a fifth straight WIAA Division 3 regional final last year.
Even with all those losses, coach Bob Buss returns five varsity players from a year ago and a group of hungry JV players that have the seasoned coach hopeful.
“It seems like the last few years going into the season I had an idea of what I had and who I’ve got; who’s going to be the scorer, who’s going to be the go-to person when times get tough and we just don’t know that this year,” he said.
“It’s going to be different, but they’re working hard and trying to get each other better. It will take a while, but I think we’ll get there.”
The loss of that group will be felt most on the offensive end as the senior class accounted for 82.2% of the Lady Chiefs scoring last season as they went 19-4 overall. As big a void as that is, Buss said the loss of its leadership and defense will hurt just as much, but is looking forward to seeing who will step up.
So far returning seniors Molly McClyman and Azalea Torres have taken on that mantle. The 5-foot-8 and 5-7 guards saw minutes off the bench last season but will be thrust into a much larger role quickly, something Buss has already taken notice of.
“They’ve been such great leaders, rallying the girls and putting together a lot of things before the season started, and I think they learned that from the seniors we lost,” he said. “It’s going to be crucial for them to help out in all facets.”
The Lady Chiefs also return a trio of juniors that saw time and will take on more responsibility, led by Kayla Gray. The 5-6 guard is the Dells’ top returning scorer after averaging 7.4 points per game and Buss said she’s worked on her outside shot during the offseason to couple with her skills under the basket but she “just has to work on finishing a little better.”
Gray is joined by fellow returnees Maddie Jones and Brooke Hartley. Jones, a 5-7 guard, chipped in 2.7 points per game last season and like Gray has improved her shot, but her athleticism and competitiveness are still sharp. Hartley (5-10, forward) provides size up front and according to Buss, has a nice midrange shot.
You have free articles remaining.
Coupled with the returning players, juniors Audra Johnson (5-9, forward) and Kristina Warren (5-6, guard) make the jump up to varsity and will grow along with the rest of the junior class. Along with the juniors moving up from JV, sophomores Hailey Anchor and Brooke Smith will make an immediate impact in their first season varsity.
Anchor (5-8, guard) provides a bevy of athleticism and while she’s a great athlete Buss said “her basketball IQ is high and we’re going to look for great things from her.” Smith (5-5, guard) will also take on a major role quickly handling the ball for the Lady Chiefs.
“Without any experience, it’s going to take some of these girls a while to just catch up to the speed of the varsity level,” Buss said. “Those two sophomores are going to help quite a bit.”
Freshman Abbie Thundercloud will also be a key figure for the Lady Chiefs in her first year on varsity. The 6-foot forward has great size and Buss said “she uses her body well, and she’s another big body to rebound and defend the ball around the basket.” Rounding out the varsity line-up is sophomore Keirra Blacksmith and freshman Karson Meister as the 5-7 guards will split time between JV and varsity.
The lack of experience and search for a consistent scorer are the two biggest questions facing the Lady Chiefs, but Buss is confident the group can rely on its defense team-first mentality to carry them early on.
“The good thing about it is these younger girls want to play defense, know it’s important and have a great work ethic,” he said. “It’s about we, not me, and I think they’ve brought that right along. I think the interesting part, and exciting part, is whose going to step up offensively and defensively.”
The Lady Chiefs will have to figure things out on the fly as their schedule is difficult from the beginning. Four of Wisconsin Dells’ opening six foes finished no worse than five games over .500 last season, starting with Friday’s season-opener against Westby (14-9).
The team’s goal is to remain positive throughout the opening stretch before getting into South Central Conference play, where the Lady Chiefs have gone 10-0 each of the last four seasons. Buss said the previous success doesn’t mean anything with the rest of the league each returning a number of skilled players, but he knows the group is “going to work hard and get better, because the conference is really important to us.”
“Our goal is just to get better, work together and see where we’re at tournament time,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)