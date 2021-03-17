PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells' Johnson named co-SCC Player of the Year; Anchor earns second-team honors

A strong post presence is pivotal to any team’s success.

Audra Johnson provided just that for the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team as the senior was clinical in the paint to help the Chiefs capture an unprecedented sixth consecutive South Central Conference championship.

Johnson, a Marian University recruit, was recently rewarded for those efforts as she shared the league’s Player of the Year honors alongside future teammate and Westfield senior Lexi Brakebush. Johnson wasn’t alone in garnering all-league honors for the Chiefs as junior Hailey Anchor earned second team honors.

Both Johnson and Brakebush, last year’s outright SCC Player of the Year, garnered unanimous first-team selections alongside Westfield freshman Cary Drew. Adams-Friendship senior Kalyssa Farrell, Nekoosa junior Kiya Kolo and Wautoma sophomore Ava Stahl round out the first team.

Johnson, a first team pick last season in her debut varsity campaign, was a consistent force for the Chiefs as she averaged a team-high 15.9 points per game. Along with her scoring, which includes a .567 field goal percentage, Johnson kept plenty of possessions alive as the 5-foot-9 forward grabbed a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game while adding 1.5 steals and 1.3 deflections.

