PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells' Johnson named co-SCC Player of the Year; Anchor earns second-team honors

A strong post presence is pivotal to any team’s success.
Audra Johnson provided just that for the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team as the senior was clinical in the paint to help the Chiefs capture an unprecedented sixth consecutive South Central Conference championship.
Johnson, a Marian University recruit, was recently rewarded for those efforts as she shared the league’s Player of the Year honors alongside future teammate and Westfield senior Lexi Brakebush. Johnson wasn’t alone in garnering all-league honors for the Chiefs as junior Hailey Anchor earned second team honors.
Both Johnson and Brakebush, last year’s outright SCC Player of the Year, garnered unanimous first-team selections alongside Westfield freshman Cary Drew. Adams-Friendship senior Kalyssa Farrell, Nekoosa junior Kiya Kolo and Wautoma sophomore Ava Stahl round out the first team.
Johnson, a first team pick last season in her debut varsity campaign, was a consistent force for the Chiefs as she averaged a team-high 15.9 points per game. Along with her scoring, which includes a .567 field goal percentage, Johnson kept plenty of possessions alive as the 5-foot-9 forward grabbed a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game while adding 1.5 steals and 1.3 deflections.
Johnson scored in double-figures in all but three games, including a career-high 28 in a 72-56 win over Portage on Dec. 7.
Anchor provided an excellent second punch alongside Johnson en route to a second consecutive All-SCC selection. The 5-8 guard added 8 points per game and snared 7.4 rebounds while dishing out 2.6 assists.
She also led the way defensively with a team-high 2.4 steals and 1.6 deflections per game, all while getting called for just 1.7 fouls per game. What makes that even more impressive is the fact Anchor logged a team-high 28 minutes per game, often guarding the opposing team’s best ball handler.
She scored in double-figures at least four times according to WisSports.net, including a season-high 14 in a 68-35 romp over Wautoma on Feb. 1. The Chiefs’ top duo helped guide the team to a 10-2 overall record, including 7-1 in league play which doesn’t include two forfeit wins over Nekoosa.
Wisconsin Dells saw its season come to a close with a 69-25 loss to Waupun in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.