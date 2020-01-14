PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells keeps rolling with wins over River Valley, Nekoosa

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team remained red hot with a pair of defensive led wins over Spring Green River Valley and Nekoosa.

The Chiefs coasted past the Blackhawks on Monday, 52-19, after fending off the Papermakers, 38-33, last Friday.

Wisconsin Dells (8-4) has used a dominant first half to roll past River Valley as it held the Blackhawks to just four points en route to a 28-4 halftime lead. The Chiefs kept the foot on the gas in the second half to finish off the 32-point victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Karson Meister scored a game-high 17 points, including five of the Chiefs’ eight 3-pointers, while junior Kayla Gray added nine points. Charlotte Ferstl scored a team-high 11 points to lead River Valley, but the Chiefs didn’t allow another Blackhawk to score over three points.

Wisconsin Dells’ win over River Valley followed a five-point victory over Nekoosa last Friday. The Papermakers and Chiefs traded punches throughout the first half with the latter take an 18-17 lead at halftime.