PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells keeps rolling with wins over River Valley, Nekoosa

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team remained red hot with a pair of defensive led wins over Spring Green River Valley and Nekoosa.
The Chiefs coasted past the Blackhawks on Monday, 52-19, after fending off the Papermakers, 38-33, last Friday.
Wisconsin Dells (8-4) has used a dominant first half to roll past River Valley as it held the Blackhawks to just four points en route to a 28-4 halftime lead. The Chiefs kept the foot on the gas in the second half to finish off the 32-point victory.
Freshman Karson Meister scored a game-high 17 points, including five of the Chiefs’ eight 3-pointers, while junior Kayla Gray added nine points. Charlotte Ferstl scored a team-high 11 points to lead River Valley, but the Chiefs didn’t allow another Blackhawk to score over three points.
Wisconsin Dells’ win over River Valley followed a five-point victory over Nekoosa last Friday. The Papermakers and Chiefs traded punches throughout the first half with the latter take an 18-17 lead at halftime.
Nekoosa continued to hang with Wisconsin Dells in the second half but the Chiefs (4-0 South Central) made enough plays down the stretch to secure the win and stay unbeaten atop the SCC. Sophomore Brooke Smith scored a game-high 14 points and Gray added 10 for the Chiefs, who took advantage of the Papermakers’ struggles at the free throw line.
Wisconsin Dells went 8-for-17 at the charity stripe while the Papermakers missed on all six of their three throws. The Chiefs will try to stay unbeaten on Friday when it hosts Wautoma in a league clash.