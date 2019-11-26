The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team’s season got off to a shaky start last Friday as the Lady Chiefs fell to Westby, 47-28, in a non-conference season opener at Westby High School.
Wisconsin Dells (0-1) fell behind 24-15 at halftime and failed to pick up the pace as it mustered just 13 points in the final 18 minutes. Junior Kayla Gray scored a team-high 11 points to lead the way, but was the lone Lady Chiefs player in double-figures.
Freshman Karson Meister chipped in five points while junior Audra Johnson added four. Compounding the Lady Chiefs’ struggles was the hot 3-point shooting from the Norsemen.
Westby (2-1) canned eight triples, including three from junior Macy Stellner, who scored a game-high 18 points. Wisconsin Dells returned to action on Tuesday with a non-conference home-opener against Lodi.
