With temperatures dropping, the high school winter sports season is upon us.
Among the sports getting underway on Monday was girls basketball, and like the rest of the state, Wisconsin Dells returned to the hardwood to start another season under coach Bob Buss. The Lady Chiefs put together another strong campaign, finishing the season 19-4 overall, but failed to return to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.
Wisconsin Dells lost consecutive games just once and had winning streaks of eight and nine games. The Lady Chiefs produced another perfect 10-0 record in South Central Conference play to win a fourth straight league title.
Wisconsin Dells, which averaged 51.8 points per game, advanced to a fifth consecutive regional final but was eliminated by top-seeded Prairie du Chien, 61-48. The Lady Chiefs must replace five starters from that team, including reigning All-SCC Player of the Year Katelyn Meister, and six of their top-seven scorers.
There are a number of role players back for the Lady Chiefs, including junior Kayla Gray, who averaged 7.4 points per game last season. Junior Maddie Jones and seniors Molly McClyman and Azalea Torres will be more heavily relied on, while a number of eager junior varsity prospects loom looking to help Wisconsin Dells capture another SCC crown.
The Lady Chiefs travel to Westby for a season-opener on Nov. 22 and will open South Central Conference play at rival Mauston on Dec. 6.
