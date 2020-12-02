PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells rides balanced attack past Wautoma in opener, 61-39

Sporadic scoring weighed on the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team throughout last season.

With nearly their entire varsity roster back this winter, the Chiefs flipped that script in Tuesday’s opener as they rode a balanced attack to a comfortable 61-39 win over Wautoma in a South Central Conference tilt at Wisconsin Dells High School. The Chiefs had nearly every player score and picked apart the Hornets inside and out for the 22-point victory.

Everything was working for the Dells (1-0, 1-0 South Central) in the first half as the Chiefs raced out to a 33-18 lead at halftime. With a comfortable cushion, the Chiefs kept the foot on the gas on the Hornets (1-2, 0-1) over the final 18 minutes to coast home and open the season with a victory.

Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was Audra Johnson as the senior forward tallied a game-high 17 points. Alongside Johnson, freshman Taya Machovec reached double-figures with 10 points in her varsity debut, including a pair of the Chiefs’ six 3-pointers.

Behind the Dells’ top duo, sophomore Karson Meister added nine points and junior Hailey Anchor chipped in seven, while sophomore Ava Stahl matched Johnson with 17 points to lead a Hornets team that features 10 underclassmen and just two seniors.