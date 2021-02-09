PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells spoils Westfield's perfect SCC season, earn share of sixth straight league title

WISCONSIN DELLS — In the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team’s quest for a fifth straight South Central Conference title last season, the lone blemish on the Chiefs’ resume was a loss to Westfield.
Well as the old saying goes, “Turnabout is fair play.”
With the Pioneers eyeing an unbeaten league season, the Chiefs turned the tables on Tuesday night, pulling away for a 49-41 win in an SCC game at Wisconsin Dells High School. Senior Audra Johnson scored a game-high 16 points and junior Brooke Smith added 10, including four clutch free throws in the waning seconds, to force the Pioneers to split their first league crown for the first time in 11 years.
“I’m just glad we could do it together and we did it as a team. I’m just happy,” Smith said of the Chiefs’ sixth consecutive league championship.
The diminutive guard played a key role as she helped salt things away in the final minutes. Trailing 43-41 following a 3-pointer by Westfield senior Lexi Brakebush with 4 minutes, 3 seconds to go, Pioneers coach Luke Showen opted to put Smith on the line and the Chiefs into the single bonus with 1:47 remaining.
Smith missed the front end of the trip and Westfield (16-5, 9-1 South Central) secured the rebound. The Pioneers came up empty on the ensuing possession, and after the rebound deflected out of bounds off a Chiefs player, turned things over.
Showen again had Westfield foul, but this time Smith sank both shot with 1:13 to go for a 45-41 lead. The Pioneers never got closer though.
Westfield missed on each of its next two possession and turned the ball over on the one after that, as Wisconsin Dells freshman Mataya Machovec and Smith each hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
“We didn’t play good enough to win. We had some crucial turnovers and a number of missed baskets we usually make, and credit to their defense for holding us to 41 points,” Showen said.
“They were fired up to play tonight and we didn’t make enough plays. It was right there for us, we just didn’t make enough plays.”
Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss added: “Throughout the year free throws have been our nemesis; we’ve been horrible at the line. It’s huge, and then we got a couple stops and they had to foul again.”
Buss characterized the Chiefs’ word of the year as battle, one very emblematic of the showdown that unfolded between the two rivals. Wisconsin Dells (10-1, 9-1) led by as many as seven throughout the first half, last at 19-12 following a backdoor layup by junior Hailey Anchor with 8:25 to go.
Westfield countered right back with a 7-0 run of its own and tied things at 19 and later 22 before Smith hit two free throws with 2:16 to go for a 24-22 lead at the break. The tight close to the first half was indicative of the second as neither team led by more than five until the final seconds, as a second-chance 3-pointer by senior Kayla Gray gave the Chiefs a 31-26 lead with 16:25.
Things only tightened from there as Westfield responded with an 8-0 run, capped off by a layup by freshman Carly Drew, who scored a team-high 13, for a 34-31 lead with 12:24 remaining. Johnson responded with a 3-point play to knot things at 34 for the teams traded buckets before Johnson got a layup to drop followed by Brakebush’s lone bucket of the night.
“It’s huge. We could have folded and in the second half, but they competed all year, they battled and this is what happens,” Buss said.
Buss lauded Anchor with locking down Brakebush, while the Chiefs as a whole played great defensively, as sophomore Nadia Hoffa added 11 as the Pioneers only other scorer in double-figures.
Despite having to share the league title and suffering another loss, Showen is happy for the Pioneers and their resiliency. And given WEstifled’s five losses are against teams that are a combined 73-21 on the year, he knows they’ll be plenty ready for Friday’s WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal clash against Omro.
“We still get to call ourselves conference champs so we’re proud of that,” he said. “And it’ll only make us better; our toughness and execution have to improve in the tight games, and if anything else, it prepared us for the tournament. We’re excited to be the No. 1 seed, hopefully host a couple games and see where it goes.”
As for the Chiefs, a sixth straight league title is sweet, especially after they had to run the table to do so. Something Johnson believes Wisconsin Dells can build on Friday when the third-seeded Chiefs travel to No. 3 Waupun for a Div. 2 regional semifinal.
“I think it’s a big thing, especially because we go into Friday with a win. We have all of our energy, we have the spirits to keep going and just push through. Hopefully we get another win,” she said.
WISCONSIN DELLS 49, WESTFIELD 41
Westfield;22;19;—;41
Wisconsin Dells;24;25;—;49
WESTFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — T. Drew 3 0-0 6, C. Drew 5 2-2 13, Brakebush 1 0-0 3, Hoffa 4 2-3 11, Lentz 3 2-2 8. Totals 16 6-7 41.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Machovec 0 2-2 2, Meister 2 0-0 6 Anchor 1 0-0 2, Gray 2 0-0 5, Jones 2 0-1 4, Smith 2 6-9 10, Johnson 7 2-4 16, Thundercloud 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 10-16 49.
3-point goals: We 3 (C. Drew 1, Brakebush 1, Hoffa 1), WD 3 (Meister 2, Gray 1). Total fouls: We 16, WD 12.
