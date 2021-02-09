PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells spoils Westfield's perfect SCC season, earn share of sixth straight league title

Showen again had Westfield foul, but this time Smith sank both shot with 1:13 to go for a 45-41 lead. The Pioneers never got closer though.

Westfield missed on each of its next two possession and turned the ball over on the one after that, as Wisconsin Dells freshman Mataya Machovec and Smith each hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.

“We didn’t play good enough to win. We had some crucial turnovers and a number of missed baskets we usually make, and credit to their defense for holding us to 41 points,” Showen said.

“They were fired up to play tonight and we didn’t make enough plays. It was right there for us, we just didn’t make enough plays.”

Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss added: “Throughout the year free throws have been our nemesis; we’ve been horrible at the line. It’s huge, and then we got a couple stops and they had to foul again.”

Buss characterized the Chiefs’ word of the year as battle, one very emblematic of the showdown that unfolded between the two rivals. Wisconsin Dells (10-1, 9-1) led by as many as seven throughout the first half, last at 19-12 following a backdoor layup by junior Hailey Anchor with 8:25 to go.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}