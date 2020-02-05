PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells suffers first SCC loss since 2015 against Westfield, 39-31

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team has been the queen of the South Central Conference the last half decade, winning 45 straight league games.

That streak finally came to an end Tuesday night as the Chiefs' offense struggled en route to a 39-31 loss to Westfield in a South Central Conference game at Westfield Area High School. Senior Audra Johnson scored a team-high nine points to lead Wisconsin Dells, which suffered its first league loss since Feb. 20, 2015.

Despite struggling itself, Wisconsin Dells (11-5, 6-1 South Central) kept the Pioneers quiet in the first half and took an 11-10 lead into halftime. The final 18 minutes belonged to Westfield and junior forward Lexi Brakebush however, as the Pioneers surged past the Chiefs.

Brakebush, the league’s leading scorer, tallied 12 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as the Pioneers outscored the Chiefs’ 29-20 to erase the one-point halftime deficit. Freshman Nadia Hoffa added eight points for Westfield, while junior Kayla Gray, sophomore Hailey Anchor and freshman Abbie Thundercloud each chipped in four for the Chiefs.