PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Mauston for first win before falling to Lake Mills

The Wisconsin Dells girls basketball got off the schneid in a major way last Friday, coasting to a 63-23 win over rival Mauston in a South Central Conference opener at Mauston High School.
The Lady Chiefs had all but three players score, led by 16 points from junior Kayla Gray, including four 3-pointers. Wisconsin Dells (1-0 South Central) raced out of the gates, darting out to a 38-9 lead at halftime. From there, the Lady Chiefs put things on cruise control as they put away the Golden Eagles in the final 18 minutes.
Alongside Gray, sophomore Haley Anchor added 11 points while junior Kristina Warren chipped in 10. Wisconsin Dells held all Mauston scorers to single digits, led by Sam Kobylski’s seven points, but despite the 40-point win, the Lady Chiefs were a paltry 7-of-22 at the free throw line.
Following the big rivalry win, Wisconsin Dells struggled down the stretch en route to a 54-38 non-conference loss to Lake Mills on Tuesday at Wisconsin Dells High School.
The Lady Chiefs (1-4 overall) hung with the reigning co-Capitol North Conference champs early on, trailing just 29-23 at halftime. The second half belonged to the L-Cats however as they limited Wisconsin Dells to just 15 points in the final 18 minutes.
Junior Julianna Wagner led the L-Cats with 14 points, while Gray again paced the Lady Chiefs scoring 12. Freshman Carson Meister added 10 points for Wisconsin Dells while Anchor added nine, but the rest of the Lady Chiefs combined for just seven points.
Wisconsin Dells will look to get bback in the win column and remain unbeaten in SCC play Friday when it heads to Adams-Friendship.