PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Nekoosa, secures share of fifth straight SCC title

From a tumultuous start, the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team had a chance at history Friday night with a fifth consecutive South Central Conference title on the line.
While things got hairy at times, the Chiefs made enough stops and shots to ca off a half-decade of league dominance, knocking off Nekoosa, 54-43, to earn at least a share of another SCC at Wisconsin Dells High School. Junior Audra Johnson scored a game-high 15 points and junior Kayla Gray added 12 for Wisconsin Dells, which can earn the outright SCC crown with a win over Wautoma next Thursday.
“That’s pretty much been our season, a little inconsistent and we’re trying to get more consistent, but to understand where these girls are now from where we started, it’s really satisfying,” Wisconsin Dells coach Bob Buss said of his team, which opened the year losing four of its first five games.
“For them, just their hard work, it’s a long season and I’m so proud of them and what they accomplished this year when, I believe, a lot of people didn’t think they could do it.”
Wisconsin Dells (13-7, 8-1 South Central) trailed early on before seizing control midway through the first half. Leading 10-7, the Chiefs went on an 8-2 spurt, including 3-pointers by freshman Karson Meister and Gray, for an 18-9 lead with 7 minutes, 53 seconds left until halftime.
The Papermakers (10-10, 5-4) answered back, cutting the lead to 18-11 on a layup by sophomore Isabella Escamilla with 7:30 to go, but the Chiefs’ defense took over from there, holding Nekoosa without a field goal the rest of the first half. Conversely, Wisconsin Dells closed the half on a 7-1 run, including a 3-pointer by junior Maddie Jones, a putback by sophomore Hailey Anchor and capped off by a Gray jumper with 50 seconds left, for a 25-12 lead.
“It was huge and it’s a big momentum swing for us to be able to play well towards the end of the half,” Buss said of the run. “I think defensively, they take pride in their defense and when we’re playing team defense and doing everything I know they can do and are capable of doing, we’re pretty good.”
Wisconsin Dells made sure to not let the momentum slip coming out of the intermission. The Chiefs opened the final 18 minutes on a 15-5 run, including a pair of layups by Johnson and capped off by a Meister triple for a 37-17 lead with 12:30 remaining.
Buss was pleased with the team’s ability to run the floor but that didn’t make the Papermakers pack in the tent. Nekoosa rallied and clawed back within 13 at 43-30 on a jumper by sophomore Kiya Kolo with 7:25 to play.
The Chiefs put their foot back on the gas though, answering with a 7-3 run, including four points by Johnson and a 3-pointer by Gray, for a 51-33 lead with 5 minutes remaining. Despite the minimal run, it was enough for Wisconsin Dells to fend off a late Papermakers push.
“When you hit that 20 mark, you’re always nervous because you never think you have it in the bag, but the girls were playing well,” Buss said.
Along with Johnson and Gray, Meister and sophomore Brooke Smith each added seven points, while Kolo led the Papermakers with 14. While Nekoosa was able to ultimately pull within 11, Buss was pleased with the Chiefs’ half-court defense a major emphasis recently.
For Buss, creating more consistency on offense and continuing to improve defensively will continue to be a focus for the Chiefs. With tournament time approaching, Buss knows opposing teams will step up their physicality with his young team, but for now he’s celebrating another conference championship.
“I’m just so happy for the girls right now. The time they’ve put in, it really is satisfying,” he said.
“To be able to win the conference a fifth year in-a-row with a bunch of new girls, a bunch of young girls and a bunch of girls that thought couldn’t do it, it’s a great feeling.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 54, NEKOOSA 43
Nekoosa;12;31;—;43
Wisconsin Dells;25;29;—;54
NEKOOSA (fg ft-fta pts) — Wiesen 1 0-0 2, Kolo 5 0-0 14, Seipel 0 2-2 2, Harnisch 3 2-4 8, An. Schaefbauer 1 0-0 2, Shutter 1 1-2 3, Escamilla 4 2-3 12. Totals 15 7-11 43.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Smith 2 2-4 7, Meister 2 1-2 7, McClyman 1 0-0 2, Hartley 0 0-1 0, Anchor 3 0-1 6, Gray 4 1-2 12, Jones 1 2-4 5, Johnson 6 3-5 15. Totals 19 9-19 54.
3-point goals: Nek 6 (Kolo 4, Escamilla 2), WD 7 (Gray 3, Meister 2, Smith 1, Jones 1). Total fouls: Nek 14, WD 6.
