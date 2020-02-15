PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells tops Nekoosa, secures share of fifth straight SCC title

The Papermakers (10-10, 5-4) answered back, cutting the lead to 18-11 on a layup by sophomore Isabella Escamilla with 7:30 to go, but the Chiefs’ defense took over from there, holding Nekoosa without a field goal the rest of the first half. Conversely, Wisconsin Dells closed the half on a 7-1 run, including a 3-pointer by junior Maddie Jones, a putback by sophomore Hailey Anchor and capped off by a Gray jumper with 50 seconds left, for a 25-12 lead.

“It was huge and it’s a big momentum swing for us to be able to play well towards the end of the half,” Buss said of the run. “I think defensively, they take pride in their defense and when we’re playing team defense and doing everything I know they can do and are capable of doing, we’re pretty good.”

Wisconsin Dells made sure to not let the momentum slip coming out of the intermission. The Chiefs opened the final 18 minutes on a 15-5 run, including a pair of layups by Johnson and capped off by a Meister triple for a 37-17 lead with 12:30 remaining.

Buss was pleased with the team’s ability to run the floor but that didn’t make the Papermakers pack in the tent. Nekoosa rallied and clawed back within 13 at 43-30 on a jumper by sophomore Kiya Kolo with 7:25 to play.