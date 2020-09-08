PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells continues reign over SWAL/SWC, win host mini-meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since joining the SWAL/SWC Conference last season, the Wisconsin Dells girls golf team has asserted itself as the top team in the league.

The Chiefs continued to roll over the competition on Sept. 3, winning their host mini-meet at Trappers Turn Golf Club. Wisconsin Dells combined to shoot a 201, edging out runner-up Lancaster by 12 strokes on the Canyon course to take its second consecutive SWC/SWAL mini-meet to open the season.

Following a sixth-place finish in the Portage Invitational on Aug. 26, Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen was pleased with the team’s response in notching a third straight win.

“It’s really good. Obviously it doesn’t always go the way you want it to each match, so it was nice to see the girls kind of rebound and put together some good scores,” he said.

Leading the way for the Chiefs was the duo of seniors Kayla Gray and Gracie Walker. Gray carded a 10-over-par 46 to earn medalist honors, while Walker finished close behind with a 12-over-par 48.

Opening on the ninth hole, both Gray and Walker opened with double bogies and the latter had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth, but the duo ultimately found a groove. Gray carded back-to-back pars on the third and fifth holes, while Walker had a par on the par-4 second.