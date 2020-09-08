PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells continues reign over SWAL/SWC, win host mini-meet

Since joining the SWAL/SWC Conference last season, the Wisconsin Dells girls golf team has asserted itself as the top team in the league.
The Chiefs continued to roll over the competition on Sept. 3, winning their host mini-meet at Trappers Turn Golf Club. Wisconsin Dells combined to shoot a 201, edging out runner-up Lancaster by 12 strokes on the Canyon course to take its second consecutive SWC/SWAL mini-meet to open the season.
Following a sixth-place finish in the Portage Invitational on Aug. 26, Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen was pleased with the team’s response in notching a third straight win.
“It’s really good. Obviously it doesn’t always go the way you want it to each match, so it was nice to see the girls kind of rebound and put together some good scores,” he said.
Leading the way for the Chiefs was the duo of seniors Kayla Gray and Gracie Walker. Gray carded a 10-over-par 46 to earn medalist honors, while Walker finished close behind with a 12-over-par 48.
Opening on the ninth hole, both Gray and Walker opened with double bogies and the latter had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth, but the duo ultimately found a groove. Gray carded back-to-back pars on the third and fifth holes, while Walker had a par on the par-4 second.
“I’d like to eliminate those triples, or what I like to call blow up holes, but on those holes, those girls just got into a little trouble taking penalty strokes,” Neilsen said. “I think with those two we’re just working on just playing nine holes and not having those big blowups.”
Behind the top pair, junior Sehroob Benipal shot a 53 and sophomore Libby Walker carded a 54, while sophomore Olga Hernandez finished with a 63. While he knows there is room for improvement among the Nos. 3-5 slots, Neilsen was pleased with Benipal, who filled in for junior Lauren Eck.
“I thought she had been playing pretty well on JV a couple times, so with Laruen out, I thought I’d give her a shot and she improved,” he said. “That’s what I thought at the beginning of the season, that the Nos. 4 and 5 spots, and No. 1 JV are going to be pretty competitive.”
The Chiefs are also looking to take advantage of some time off. With a number of meets stacked on top of another early on, Wisconsin Dells had a pair of SWAL/SWC mini-meets postponed, including Tuesday’s Lancaster mini-meet.
Neilsen is confident the Chiefs can take advantage of that time to hone their skills.
“I think it will benefit us because obviously, Kayla and Gracie, playing golf is really good for them in general, so they can do that in practice,” he said. “But it gives us an opportunity to work with the other girls and not playing meet, after meet, after meet where we can work on stuff and improve our scores.”
Wisconsin Dells returns to action Friday when it travels to Prairie du Chien for the completion of the Blackhawks’ mini-meet.
