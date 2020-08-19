PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells hungry for sectionals return despite varsity turnover

Waiting to find out whether or not the Wisconsin Dells girls golf team was going to be able to compete this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic was as nerve racking as a five-foot putt to win the Masters.
Now that the WIAA approved the 2020 fall season to go on, Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen and the Chiefs can breathe a sigh of relief and officially hit the links.
“It’s unbelievable to be honest. It feels good and there was just a lot of uncertainty for a while there,” Neilsen said. “With the Big Ten canceling we didn’t know where things were going to land, but we’re just ecstatic to just be able to at least try and give it a-go, have some sort of conference and competition.”
Another deep postseason run could be in the cards for the Chiefs, who are coming off back-to-back Division 2 team sectional appearances. Wisconsin Dells has finished fourth each of the last two years, including a 414 at Prairie du Chien last season to fall 11 strokes shy of a team state appearance.
There will be significant varsity turnover this year as the Chiefs bid farewell to three of its top five players in graduated seniors Maura Alvarez, Molly McClyman and Riley Lange. The cabinet isn’t exactly bare for Neilsen however, as the Chiefs return a pair of varsity veterans in seniors Gracie Walker and Kayla Gray.
Gray finished two strokes short of an individual state appearance in her third varsity season last year, while Walker had a breakout season in her second varsity campaign.
“They’re going to be paramount, really, because they’ve been there,” Neilsen said. “They’re going to lead the girls, make sure they’re towing the line and working hard. I’m definitely going to be relying on them to get us to where we need to be.”
Along with the seasoned duo, the Chiefs return a bevy of golfers from last season. Alongside Walker and Gray, senior Jaydon Hendershott is back, while juniors Sehroob Benipal, Lauren Eck, Kate Griffin, Jenny Henry and Rayna Hess also return.
Sophomores Olga Hernandez, Stella Scott and Libby Walker rejoin the Chiefs, while freshman Madchen Ewig is the lone newcomer. Despite lacking varsity playing time, Neilsen knows the group’s overall experience at the high school level, with the exception of Ewig, is of utmost importance.
“They kind of enjoyed some of the success on the JV squad, were part of us being ranked all last year,” he said. “They were kind of part of that and that excitement, and they saw all the hard work and dedication the varsity girls put into last year, and I think that’s already carried over.”
Neilsen is confident that experience will foster a competitive atmosphere for the remaining spots int eh varsity rotation. He said Libby Walker, the team’s No. 6 player last season, will likely assume the No. 3 hole while the No. 4 and 5 positions are up for grabs, with Eck and Hernandez standing out so far.
“It’s up in the air really, but I think that’s a good thing because the spots are open and hopefully they’ll want to compete for those spots,” he said. “That’s only going to drive scores down because they’re going to want to take those spots.”
Along with a competitive edge, Neilsen said the team’s focus has been a top strength, and the group’s improved understanding of golf vocabulary has also been impressive. He did however identify stamina as an early are of contention due to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire spring sports season.
“The mental wherewithal to get through a four-hour round and stay tough, I think the mental aspect is going to be the biggest thing,” he said. “Not that we aren’t going to have bad shots early on, working out some kinks, but the ability to kind of work through that bad hole to keep going and not let it destroy your round. I think the mental aspect is what we’re going to need to work on early on.”
Working out those kinks early on, beginning with Thursday’s Wisconsin Dells Invite, a modified scramble of the team’s usual two-day tournament, should set the Chiefs up for continued success in the SWAL/SWC Conference.
Wisconsin Dells handily won the league crown last year by a 61-stroke margin over runners-up Lancsater. Neilsen expects the league to be improved from last year, but the goal of capturing another conference title is still at the top of the Chiefs’ list. Upholding the WIAA’s safety guidelines is another top priority, one that Neilsen said the group has understood.
“I think they understand how lucky we are that we’re going and they’re going to do their best to kind of make that follow through to the end,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
