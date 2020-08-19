PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells hungry for sectionals return despite varsity turnover

“It’s up in the air really, but I think that’s a good thing because the spots are open and hopefully they’ll want to compete for those spots,” he said. “That’s only going to drive scores down because they’re going to want to take those spots.”

Along with a competitive edge, Neilsen said the team’s focus has been a top strength, and the group’s improved understanding of golf vocabulary has also been impressive. He did however identify stamina as an early are of contention due to the COVID-19 pandemic wiping out the entire spring sports season.

“The mental wherewithal to get through a four-hour round and stay tough, I think the mental aspect is going to be the biggest thing,” he said. “Not that we aren’t going to have bad shots early on, working out some kinks, but the ability to kind of work through that bad hole to keep going and not let it destroy your round. I think the mental aspect is what we’re going to need to work on early on.”

Working out those kinks early on, beginning with Thursday’s Wisconsin Dells Invite, a modified scramble of the team’s usual two-day tournament, should set the Chiefs up for continued success in the SWAL/SWC Conference.