PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells rides ups-and-downs to 3rd place finish at host Invite

Admittedly, Wisconsin Dells girls golf coach Seth Neilsen would have liked to see his varsity group score under par in Thursday’s season-opening Wisconsin Dells Invite.
With three new players in the Chiefs’ top-five however, Neilsen was pleased with the group shooting an even-par 71 at Wild Rock Golf Course to finish third in the 10-team scramble. Wisconsin Dells finished just two strokes behind runner-up Portage, while Reedsburg won the event with a 4-under-par 67.
“Going in I think I would have liked to be a few more under par, but I thought the par was good,” Neilsen said. “We got a couple birdies, had a bogey or two in there, which isn’t the worst thing in the world, and it was nice to see the girls work together and have fun today.
“At the end of the day, we were just looking to play well and have a fun match, and I think everybody had a good time, all the teams really.”
The Chiefs varsity group of seniors Kayla Gray and Gracie Walker, junior Lauren Eck and sophomores Libby Walker and Olga Hernandez combined to shoot three birdies but were weighed down by three bogeys.
Despite some shortcomings, the Dells’ top team showed good resolve.
After a bogey on the par-4 second hole, the Chiefs birdied the par-4 fifth. The team followed suit by answering a bogey on the par-4 seventh before holing out a birdie on the par-4 eighth. Out of the turn, the Chiefs again opened in the black with a bogey on the par-4 10th, but held serve before closing out their day with a birdie on the par-4 18th.
“That was awesome and it was wonderful to see; when we were kind of going down, I said ‘Alright, let’s get that one back,’” Neilsen said. “It didn’t take them long to get that back and it was good to see, kind of showing that mental toughness. I think that can kind of be a staple of our team; being competitive, wanting to keep going and trying their best, and to make up for mistakes, because we’re going to make them.”
Neilsen was also impressed with the play of Eck, Libby Walker and Hernandez. The group of varsity newbies shook off some early nerves and Neilsen said he’s looking forward to the group playing ton their own in Friday’s Waunakee Invitational.
“All of those girls are coming with and it will be interesting to see them play their own ball,” he said.
Along with the varsity squad, the Chiefs’ junior varsity team of senior Jaydon Hendershott, juniors Rayna Hess and Sehroob Benipal, sophomore Stella Scott and freshman Madchen Ewig finished with a 23-over-par 94. The group finished without a birdie, but still had some highlights, recording four pars and shaking off some high numbers.
“I think they had a couple off holes, but they had some decent holes I thought. That’s encouraging, and Stella Scott and Sehroob emailed me last night saying ‘I know you said 7:45, but can we go at 7:15 and practice putting?’ I said ‘That’s perfect,’ and that’s the stuff I’m looking for,” Neilsen said.
“They didn’t have the best outing, but they wanted to play, were serious about playing and wanted to go extra early to practice before the match on their putting and hitting. That was super awesome to see and I’m not upset about the 94, I’m pretty happy with it.”
Improving their consistency is the biggest issue facing the team according to Neilsen. Putting was also lacking for the Chiefs, but Neilsen admitted “the greens were super-fast and they haven’t had a lot of looks at different angles in putting.”
“They showed toughness today and that’s good, that they’re willing to keep going,” he added.
WISCONSIN DELLS INVITE
Team scores: Reedsburg (varsity) 67, Portage 69, Wisconsin Dells (varsity) 71, Germantown (varsity) 72, Baraboo 72, Osseo-Fairchild 72, Tomah 76, Germantown (junior varsity) 78, Reedsburg (junior varsity) 84, Wisconsin Dells (junior varsity) 94. At Wild Rock G.C., par 71.
