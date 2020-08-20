PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells rides ups-and-downs to 3rd place finish at host Invite

“That was awesome and it was wonderful to see; when we were kind of going down, I said ‘Alright, let’s get that one back,’” Neilsen said. “It didn’t take them long to get that back and it was good to see, kind of showing that mental toughness. I think that can kind of be a staple of our team; being competitive, wanting to keep going and trying their best, and to make up for mistakes, because we’re going to make them.”

Neilsen was also impressed with the play of Eck, Libby Walker and Hernandez. The group of varsity newbies shook off some early nerves and Neilsen said he’s looking forward to the group playing ton their own in Friday’s Waunakee Invitational.

“All of those girls are coming with and it will be interesting to see them play their own ball,” he said.

Along with the varsity squad, the Chiefs’ junior varsity team of senior Jaydon Hendershott, juniors Rayna Hess and Sehroob Benipal, sophomore Stella Scott and freshman Madchen Ewig finished with a 23-over-par 94. The group finished without a birdie, but still had some highlights, recording four pars and shaking off some high numbers.