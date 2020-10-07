PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells season ends agonizingly short of state at Div. 2 Arcadia sectional

Every shot counts against stiff competition, especially in golf where the smallest number of strokes can make a difference.
The Wisconsin Dells girls golf team found that out in the most agonizing way on Tuesday as the Chiefs finished 13 strokes away from qualifying for state for the first time at the WIAA Division 2 Arcadia/Independence sectional. The Chiefs, appearing in their fourth straight team sectional, combined to shoot a 376, finishing just behind runners-up Lakeside Lutheran (363), while Madison Edgewood (341) claimed the team title.
Along with the team anguish, Wisconsin Dells seniors Kayla Gray and Gracie Walker suffered individual heartbreak as the pair narrowly missed out on the three individual spots. Gray shot a 19-over-par 90 to finish in a three-way tie for seventh-place, just a stroke behind Arcadia/Independence’s Hallie Tulip for the final individual spot.
Walker was narrowly behind as she finished in a four-way tie for 10th after shooting a 92.
“Our team goal was to make sectionals, and obviously I think if we would have played really well, we might have made to the state tournament as a team. But I really think Gracie and Kayla were really hoping to get to state, which didn’t happen, but I’m so unbelievably proud of these girls,” Wisconsin Dells coach Seth Neilsen said.
“We recorded our lowest 18-hole score of the year, and that’s what we talked about in the van on the way up. You just go out there and play the best you can, if you have a good round and we get beat, those are the breaks.”
Gray and Walker struggled on the front nine shooting a 48 and 49, respectively. The pair was were weighed down by crooked numbers, as Gray carded a 5-over-par on the par-5 seventh, while Walker had a 5-over-par on the par-4 third.
Despite the opening struggles, the duo was successful in righting the ship down the back stretch. Both girls shaved off six strokes on the back half, with Gray recording four pars and Walker scratching out three of her own.
Neither girl shot worse than a double bogey heading into the clubhouse, but in the end it wasn’t enough. Despite falling short, Neilsen applauded the girls’ tenacity and never say die attitude down the stretch.
“I think it shows a lot about their character and how mentally strong they are, but I think it also set a great example for our younger girls to see that,” he said. “That it’s possible to come back and that’s one of the hardest things in golf, the five inches between your ears. To be able to make a decent showing, come back and make a push to be there.”
“For Kayla finishing one stroke away and Gracie three after the front nine, that’s pretty amazing to come back from that.”
Behind Gray and Gracie Walker, sophomore Libby Walker finished her round with a 96 and freshman Madchen Ewig carded a 98. Walker shot a team-best 46 on the front half but couldn’t keep the momentum rolling on the back, while Ewig shot an even 49-49. Rounding out the Chiefs was junior Lauren Eck, who shot a 106.
While the team missed out on its first-ever state berth, Neilsen knows the sectional experience is invaluable looking ahead.
“It’s awesome and that’s kind of the key to when you’re trying to build a program; keep filling the hopper with more girls and if they get experience that’s great,” he said, noting that sophomore Olga Hernandez, who saw varsity action this season, was also there in case of emergency.
“She was able to witness it and just exposing those girls to what it is, because our goal is to keep making sectional tournaments.”
While it was a difficult end to the varsity careers of Gray and Gracie Walker, Neilsen knows the two left indelible marks on the program looking forward.
“I think they set the bar,” he said. “Their impact on the program and legacy on the program is immense; they changed the culture of the program with working hard and team effort, and I can’t express how much they’ll be missed.”
(Note: The top two teams, along with the top three individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to state.)
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 341; Lakeside Lutheran 363; Wisconsin Dells 376; Lancaster 384; Arcadia/Independence 386; Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek 389; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 393; Black River Falls 421.
Individual state qualifiers: Kirsch, Lan, 88; Cooley, Lan, 88; Tulip, AI, 89.
Top five individuals: 1, M. Heckmann, LL, 76; 2, Hegenbarth, ME, 77; 3, Jaeger, ME, 82; 4 (tie), Kirsch, Lan, 88; and Cooley, Lan, 88.
Wisconsin Dells: Kayla Gray 48-42 90, Gracie Walker 49-43 92, Libby Walker 46-50 96, Madchen Ewig 49-49 98, Lauren Eck 51-55 106. At Drugan’s Castle Mound, Holmen, par 71.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!