PREP GIRLS GOLF: Wisconsin Dells season ends agonizingly short of state at Div. 2 Arcadia sectional

Gray and Walker struggled on the front nine shooting a 48 and 49, respectively. The pair was were weighed down by crooked numbers, as Gray carded a 5-over-par on the par-5 seventh, while Walker had a 5-over-par on the par-4 third.

Despite the opening struggles, the duo was successful in righting the ship down the back stretch. Both girls shaved off six strokes on the back half, with Gray recording four pars and Walker scratching out three of her own.

Neither girl shot worse than a double bogey heading into the clubhouse, but in the end it wasn’t enough. Despite falling short, Neilsen applauded the girls’ tenacity and never say die attitude down the stretch.

“I think it shows a lot about their character and how mentally strong they are, but I think it also set a great example for our younger girls to see that,” he said. “That it’s possible to come back and that’s one of the hardest things in golf, the five inches between your ears. To be able to make a decent showing, come back and make a push to be there.”

“For Kayla finishing one stroke away and Gracie three after the front nine, that’s pretty amazing to come back from that.”