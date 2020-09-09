PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Mauston toppled by Black River Falls, 6-1, in season-opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mauston girls tennis team had a difficult start to its 2020 season, dropping its season-opening dual meet to Black River Falls, 6-1.

The Golden Eagles were swept in the singles flights, but had a bright spot in the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Allison Lavold and Emma Eilers. Lavold and Eilers coasted past the Tigers’ top team of Lauren Lund and Carmen Redbird for a 6-3, 6-0 win in straight sets.

At No. 1 singles, junior Akasha Hill fell to Dani Johnson, 6-1, 6-1, while junior Camille Galloway, and seniors Charis Jacob and Allison Bilske were also swept in straight sets at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles. On the doubles side, sophomore Annah Lund and junior LeAnn Vang lost in straight sets, while sophomore Virginia Waldhart and freshman Brooke Braushschweig fell 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.

The Golden Eagles will look to learn from their season opening defeat when they host West Salem on Thursday.

