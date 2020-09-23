PREP ROUND-UP: Mauston boys soccer opens season 1-0-1; girls tennis suffers pair of losses

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mauston girls tennis team was again kept out of the win column with pair of losses to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and West Salem last week.

The Golden Eagles were grilled by the Royals, 7-0, on Thursday before suffering a 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Coulee Conference action on Friday.

Junior Emma Eilers led the way for Mauston against West Salem as she notched the team’s lone win at No. 3 singles. Eilers, who earned her first singles win of the season, coasted to a 6-1 win over West Salem’s Carly Gracie Miller in the opening set, 6-1, before holding on in a tiebreaker in the second set, 7-6, to secure the victory.

Mauston junior Akasha Hill also put up a spirited fight at No. 2 singles, but was defeated in straight sets by West Salem’s Maddie Quick. Hill hung tough before falling in the first set, 6-3, and was again in contention in the second before bowing out, 6-4.

Also on the singles side, juniors Allison Lavold and Camille Galloway fell in straight sets at the No. 1 and No. 4 flights, respectively. On the doubles side, the team of sophomores Virginia Waldhart and Annah Lund put up the best fight, falling in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.