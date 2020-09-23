PREP ROUND-UP: Mauston boys soccer opens season 1-0-1; girls tennis suffers pair of losses

The Mauston girls tennis team was again kept out of the win column with pair of losses to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and West Salem last week.
The Golden Eagles were grilled by the Royals, 7-0, on Thursday before suffering a 6-1 loss to the Panthers in Coulee Conference action on Friday.
Junior Emma Eilers led the way for Mauston against West Salem as she notched the team’s lone win at No. 3 singles. Eilers, who earned her first singles win of the season, coasted to a 6-1 win over West Salem’s Carly Gracie Miller in the opening set, 6-1, before holding on in a tiebreaker in the second set, 7-6, to secure the victory.
Mauston junior Akasha Hill also put up a spirited fight at No. 2 singles, but was defeated in straight sets by West Salem’s Maddie Quick. Hill hung tough before falling in the first set, 6-3, and was again in contention in the second before bowing out, 6-4.
Also on the singles side, juniors Allison Lavold and Camille Galloway fell in straight sets at the No. 1 and No. 4 flights, respectively. On the doubles side, the team of sophomores Virginia Waldhart and Annah Lund put up the best fight, falling in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
Things weren’t any easier the day before as the Eagles were swept by Assumption. Leading the way was Lavold at the No. 1 singles flight. In a losing effort, she took four games in a 6-1, 6-3 loss to the Royals’ Maria Hartley.
Eilers put up a spirited fight at the No. 3 flight against Carly Hintz (6-2, 6-1), while Waldhart and Lund fell to Araya Eisen and Abbi Belord, 6-2, 6-0, at the No. 2 flight as the top doubles team.
Following the two dual losses, Mauston competed in the Coulee Conference tournament on Saturday at Viroqua. While the team’s didn’t keep score, Lavold and Eilers combined as the Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team and finished second, according to coach Sterling Walsh.
Mauston returns to action Thursday when it hosts Viroqua in its final home dual meet of the season.
Golden Eagles boys soccer off to good start
With a win and a draw under its belt, the Mauston boys soccer team started its fall campaign on a good note.
The Golden Eagles opened their season on Sept. 17 with a 3-0 drubbing over Nekoosa in a South Central Conference game. Senior Roman Martinez netted a second-half hat trick for the Golden Eagles, scoring all three goals four minutes apart (75, 78 and 79). Senior Zach Lund and sophomore Jackson Whitney each added an assist for Mauston.
Looking to stay hot, Mauston was forced to settle for a 4-4 draw with Wautoma/Wild Rose in another SCC match-up on Tuesday. Martinez added two more goals to his tally for the year, both on penalty kicks, as the Golden Eagles celebrated their senior night.
Mauston returns to action Thursday it heads to West Salem Coulee Christian.
