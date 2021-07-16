PREP SOFTBALL: Drew sisters, Sengbusch earn first-team All-SCC honors to lead Westfield picks

The Westfield prep softball team had plenty of highs and lows this spring.

The Pioneers finished two games below .500, going 8-10. However, they were 4-4 in South Central Conference play, and handed league champion Wautoma their only loss of the season.

Westfield also nearly claimed their first regional title since 2018, falling just short to Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 6-5, in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.

The highs recently continued as Westfield tallied five All-South Central Conference selections among the league's honors list. The league champion Hornets accounted for six selections, led by conference Player of the Year Bri Handel, while Wisconsin Dells racked up a league-high seven picks among the five teams — Mauston didn’t field a varsity team this spring.

Leading the way for the Pioneers was the trio of juniors Trista Drew and Kimmy Sengbusch, as well as freshman Carly Drew, who each earned first-team honors.