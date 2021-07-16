PREP SOFTBALL: Drew sisters, Sengbusch earn first-team All-SCC honors to lead Westfield picks

The Westfield prep softball team had plenty of highs and lows this spring.
The Pioneers finished two games below .500, going 8-10. However, they were 4-4 in South Central Conference play, and handed league champion Wautoma their only loss of the season.
Westfield also nearly claimed their first regional title since 2018, falling just short to Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 6-5, in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
The highs recently continued as Westfield tallied five All-South Central Conference selections among the league's honors list. The league champion Hornets accounted for six selections, led by conference Player of the Year Bri Handel, while Wisconsin Dells racked up a league-high seven picks among the five teams — Mauston didn’t field a varsity team this spring.
Leading the way for the Pioneers was the trio of juniors Trista Drew and Kimmy Sengbusch, as well as freshman Carly Drew, who each earned first-team honors.
Trista Drew shined at the plate and in the circle for the Pioneers as Westfield’s top pitcher also provided one of the top bats. The right-hander finished with a second-best 22 hits and truly made the most of her swings, tallying four triples to go along with a pair of doubles and two home runs. She finished the year with a .415 batting average, as well as a team-best .544 on-base percentage and a 1.261 OPS.
She brought home 11 runs and scored 22 times while working 11 walks and striking out just nine times.
Her younger sister Carly was just as impressive as the varsity debutant garnered unanimous honors at catcher. In 43 at-bats, she accounted four 11 hits, including three doubles, and scored seven runs.
Carly Drew finished with a .256 batting average to go along with a .458 on-base percentage having drawn 13 walks with just five strikeouts. She also tallied seven RBIs.
Sengbusch added depth at the plate and was key in the infield. The diminutive junior slugged 20 hits, including three doubles and a home run, while accounting for 11 RBIs and runs scored apiece. She added five walks in 66 total plate appearances (57 at-bats), good for a .354 batting average, .403 OBP and a .859 OPS.
Coupled with the trio of first-team selections, sophomores Brandi Lentz and Nadia Hoffa each garnered second-team honors for the Pioneers at infielder and outfielder, respectively. On top of her efforts in the field, Lentz provided plenty of power in the batting order with a team-high 24 hits on the season.
She racked up a team-high five doubles to go along with one home run, and led way with 15 RBIs while scoring 15 more. Lentz ended the year with a .429 batting average, as well as 1.063 OPS and a .492 OBP.