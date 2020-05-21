PREP SOFTBALL: Returning depth had Wisconsin Dells aiming for new heights in 2020

Even though the spring season is officially canceled, the Chiefs are still staying hard at work with the potential for Wisconsin Dells to take part in the WIAA’s 30-day extended contact period. According to Gray, assistant coach Dale Gray Jr. has been in contact with the team, encouraging them to work out on their own.

“I know they’re at home, but they can do their exercises and just try to keep themselves in shape,” Dale Gray said. “You can do a lot of things on your own; you can do your stretching, you can do some running and hiking through town, as long as you’re staying away from people, but just keep in shape. I know they’re hoping they’re going to get some leniency where they can get together a bit, but we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

McClyman said the group has been proactive and doing their part with players going to the field individually. Whether or not those workouts get put to use or not, McClyman said seeing her teammates continue to work “gives you hope.”

“It gives you some sort of sense of normal, and the fact they’re still committed helps you go on with it. I know they’re going to do great things next year,” she said.