PREP SOFTBALL: Wisconsin Dells hoping senior-led continuity continues success

Continuity can be so crucial when it comes to sports.
That familiarity with teammates and consistency with playing the same positions on the same team, can breed plenty of success.
The Wisconsin Dells prep softball team certainly hopes it pays off this season as the Chiefs welcome back a deep stable of returnees from its 2019 team that reached the WIAA Division 3 regional final.
“The thing about this group of kids is they’re played with Dale (Jr.) on the summer team they’re on. Almost all of the seniors play on that, and a couple of the younger kids, too, so they’ve been playing together for several years together and are used to each other,” Wisconsin Dells coach Dale Gray said.
“They’re a close team with nine seniors, and the other four girls we have up, they’re fitting in. They’re hoping for a good season and that’s their goal, and especially for the seniors, it’s their last chance.”
Among the nine seniors are four returning All-South Central Conference selections, including unanimous first-team picks Kayla Gray and Kristina Warren, as well as second-teamers Maddie Jones and Gracie Walker.
Coupled with the all-league picks, the Chiefs also welcome back seniors Maya Hale, Jade Herzer, Alanna Wilson, Jaydon Hendershott and Paige Tofson. Joining the returning seniors are juniors Kayli Fuhrman, Angie Grant and Hana Jo Greifenhagen, as well as freshman Maya Michalsky.
While the varsity playing experience on the diamond varies, the group is no strangers to the top level of competition. Gray, Warren and Jones were all part of the Chiefs girls basketball team which won a share of the program’s sixth straight SCC title this past winter, while Jones, Warren, Tofson, Wilson, Grant and Greifenhagen helped comprise the Chiefs volleyball team last fall.
Walker, Gray and Hendershott also golfed this past fall while Michalsky ran as part of the WD cross country team, and Herzer closed out her prep wrestling career this winter.
As imperative as that high intensity experience is, the off the court/field stuff is just as important in Dale Gray’s eyes.
“They know what it is to be a teammate, and when you can all get along, you have a good chance of being where you want to be,” he said.
“If someone makes a mistake, they’re not going to get on anybody, and every once in a while somebody is going to make a mistake, but you just forget it and you just go from there. That’s the big thing and I think it’ll be good to get some games going here.”
Since they’ve taken the field, it hasn’t been the easiest time for the Chiefs following a 1-2 start, including back-to-back losses to Baraboo and Wautoma, with the team dropping a 7-2 decision on Tuesday. With nearly two years since last taking the field, Dale Gray is confident it’s just a matter of time to shake out the kinks.
“We just have to go play and that’s all you can do; play your best and if there’s a little mistake here or there, just forget about it and go on. That’s where we’re at and I think as the games go on here, they’ll get more into it,” he said.
The one positive is the group has a strong base with the Jones returning behind the plate and both Walker and Tofson back inside the circle. It’s another example of the group’s continuity from the summer ball team under Dale Gray Jr.
The trio will have plenty of familiar faces around the infield as well as Kayla Gray remains at shortstop and can also pitch when called upon. Herzer will man the hot corner this season while Michalsky (second) and Hendershott (first) round out the infield.
In the outfield, Warren (left) and Wilson (right) flank Hale in center field. It’s an a Jekyll and Hyde start for the fielding as the Chiefs committed five errors in last Friday’s 15-4 loss to the Thunderbirds, while playing nearly error free against both the Hornets and in their season-opening win over Nekoosa.
With the experience scattered around the field, the Chiefs should iron things out and catch up to an already hot group at the plate. Entering Tuesday’s clash with Wautoma, Wisconsin Dells boasted a team batting average of .377, to go along with a .459 on-base percentage and a .528 slugging percentage.
“The potential is there, we just have to keep going and doing what we can do, and they know it,” Dale Gray said.
The potential should also be there in what could be a deadlocked South Central Conference. Despite the long layoff, all six teams return some players from their 2019 teams and after opening the year 1-1 in league play, the Chiefs could be in for a dogfight every single night.
It certainly was the case against the Hornets as a tight start slipped away from Wisconsin Dells in a 7-2 loss to Wautoma. After tying at 1 through the first inning, Wautoma broke things open with a six-run fourth inning and the Chiefs had no answer.
Bri Handel did it all for the Hornets as she went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while fanning five and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings to get the win. Handel helped swing momentum in the Hornets favor for good as her solo blast kickstarted Wautoma’s six-run fourth inning that gave it the lead for good.
Wisconsin Dells answered in the top of the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Jones, but the Chiefs didn’t have a hit the rest of the night. After stranding two in the top of the sixth, Wisconsin Dells was retired in order in the seventh to end the game.
Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple while Walker struck out two, walked three and gave up seven runs on nine hits in the complete game loss for the Chiefs, who return to action on Thursday at Adams-Friendship.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.