PREP SOFTBALL: Wisconsin Dells hoping senior-led continuity continues success

“The potential is there, we just have to keep going and doing what we can do, and they know it,” Dale Gray said.

The potential should also be there in what could be a deadlocked South Central Conference. Despite the long layoff, all six teams return some players from their 2019 teams and after opening the year 1-1 in league play, the Chiefs could be in for a dogfight every single night.

It certainly was the case against the Hornets as a tight start slipped away from Wisconsin Dells in a 7-2 loss to Wautoma. After tying at 1 through the first inning, Wautoma broke things open with a six-run fourth inning and the Chiefs had no answer.

Bri Handel did it all for the Hornets as she went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, while fanning five and allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings to get the win. Handel helped swing momentum in the Hornets favor for good as her solo blast kickstarted Wautoma’s six-run fourth inning that gave it the lead for good.

Wisconsin Dells answered in the top of the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Jones, but the Chiefs didn’t have a hit the rest of the night. After stranding two in the top of the sixth, Wisconsin Dells was retired in order in the seventh to end the game.

Jones went 2-for-4 with a triple while Walker struck out two, walked three and gave up seven runs on nine hits in the complete game loss for the Chiefs, who return to action on Thursday at Adams-Friendship.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.