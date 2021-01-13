PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Wisconsin Dells girls basketball, wrestling coast to victories

Since suffering its first loss of the season to Westfield, the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team ran amok on opponents with back-to-back 20-plus point victories to close out 2020.

Riding a dominant defense and balanced attack, the Chiefs extended that win streak to four in its opening two games of 2021, rolling past rival Mauston and River Valley. Wisconsin Dells nearly held the Golden Eagles to single digits last Friday in a 75-11 throttling at home before racing to a 60-35 road win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The Chiefs (7-1) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against River Valley as they doubled up the Blackhawks over the first 18 minutes for a 34-17 lead at halftime. Wisconsin Dells kept the foot on the gas in the second half, holding the Blackhawks to just 18 points to coast home for another victory.

Leading the Chiefs offense was Hailey Anchor as the junior guard scored a game-high 13 points. Freshman Mataya Machovec and sophomore Karson Meister each added 10 points and seniors Maddie Jones and Audra Johnson each chipped in nine to produce one of the Dells’ most balanced performances all season.

Not to be outdone, the Chiefs defense held all but one River Valley player to six points or fewer as sophomore Charlotte Ferstl paced the Blackhawks with 10 points.