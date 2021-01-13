PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Wisconsin Dells girls basketball, wrestling coast to victories

Since suffering its first loss of the season to Westfield, the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team ran amok on opponents with back-to-back 20-plus point victories to close out 2020.
Riding a dominant defense and balanced attack, the Chiefs extended that win streak to four in its opening two games of 2021, rolling past rival Mauston and River Valley. Wisconsin Dells nearly held the Golden Eagles to single digits last Friday in a 75-11 throttling at home before racing to a 60-35 road win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
The Chiefs (7-1) came out of the gates firing on all cylinders against River Valley as they doubled up the Blackhawks over the first 18 minutes for a 34-17 lead at halftime. Wisconsin Dells kept the foot on the gas in the second half, holding the Blackhawks to just 18 points to coast home for another victory.
Leading the Chiefs offense was Hailey Anchor as the junior guard scored a game-high 13 points. Freshman Mataya Machovec and sophomore Karson Meister each added 10 points and seniors Maddie Jones and Audra Johnson each chipped in nine to produce one of the Dells’ most balanced performances all season.
Not to be outdone, the Chiefs defense held all but one River Valley player to six points or fewer as sophomore Charlotte Ferstl paced the Blackhawks with 10 points.
Wisconsin Dells, which sits alone in second place in the South Central Conference at 4-1, will look to stay within striking distance of league leaders Westfield on Friday when the Chiefs travel to Adams-Friendship.
Chiefs grapplers grind past Pioneers
After narrowly getting edged out by Adams-Friendship in its final dual meet of 2020, the Wisconsin Dells wrestling team hand its hands full early on against Westfield last Friday.
The Pioneers and Chiefs were neck-and-neck through the opening six weight classes before the Dells eventually pulled away for a 57-21 win at Westfield High School. Wisconsin Dells won four of eight matches wrestled and was the beneficiary of six Westfield forfeits to move to 2-1 in South Central Conference action.
Sophomore Hunter Isaacson helped tilt the match in the Chiefs favor for good at 195 pounds. After a forfeit gave the Chiefs a 21-15 lead, Isaacson stuck Westfield’s Ty Monfries in 2 minutes, 42 seconds to extend the Dells advantage to 27-15.
The Chiefs added back-to-back forfeits at 182 and 195, and following a Westfield pin at 285, added three more forfeits to take a commanding 51-21 lead. Wisconsin Dells did finish off the night in style however, as Luke Sampson stuck Westfield’s Will Manley in just 37 seconds at 126 pounds.
Along with the Chiefs’ top duo, Mikola Amaya-Owerczuk added a 10-4 decision win over Westfield’s Hayden Hockerman at 138 pounds and Jacob Rogers pinned Tony Manley in 4:45 at 152 pounds. The early wins helped keep the Chiefs in it before Westfield’s lack of depth kicked in.