PREP SPORTS: South Central Conference moving ahead with winter sports slate

Saylor is confident that compliance will carry over into the winter as all teams will again be impacted. According to the WIAA sport specific safety guidelines, players and coaches are encouraged, but not required, to wear cloth face coverings during games and practices.

Practices meanwhile are to be conducted in “pods” of students, with groups of 5-10 working out together at the same time to help accommodate for social distancing and limiting any exposure. Wisconsin Dells girls basketball coach Bob Buss knows how much of an inconvenience masks can be for the players, but it’s just another obstacle to overcome.

“It’s going to be something they get used to, but every day we practice with them on, it’s going to get better, easier and they’re going to get more comfortable,” he said, noting the other changes needed at practices.

“There’s a lot of days our young girls are going to have to be at practice with us because they have to see a lot of the things we do. You never know when you’re going to need someone to step up, and we’ve already seen it during school with kids getting called out (during) all parts of the day.

“I think it’s crucial and you are going to have to change up practice a bit, and it’s going to be inclusion for everyone this year at quite a few practices.”