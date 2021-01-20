PREP SPORTS: Wisconsin Dells basketball teams both enter COVID-19 quarantine

The Wisconsin Dells boys and girls basketball teams will be off the hardwood for 10 days as both of the Chiefs teams have entered COVID-19 quarantine due to respective virus issues.

The Wisconsin Dells girls were forced to cancel its non-conference game against Lake Mills on Monday, as well as postpone three South Central Conference games against Nekoosa (Tuesday), Wautoma (Thursday) and Westfield (Jan. 26).

Meanwhile, the Chiefs boys game against Poynette on Monday was axed, while league contests scheduled against Wautoma (Friday) and Westfield (Jan. 25) have both been postponed.

According to Wisconsin Dells activities coordinator Trina Slack, the Lady Chiefs (8-1) will return to action against Sauk Prairie on Jan. 28, while the boys (9-0) will play again on Jan. 29 against Adams-Friendship. Unlike other schools, neither team will have to go through a five-day acclimatization period due to the Wisconsin Dells School Board voted in December to amend its 14-day quarantine down to 10 days, "with the possibility to return after seven days with a negative PDR test," according to Slack.

Slack also said that neither the Wisconsin Dells wrestling, nor Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston co-op boys hockey teams are in quarantine.

SCC cancels conference wrestling tournament