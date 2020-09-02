PREP SPORTS: Wisconsin Dells gets major facilities upgrade with new high school

For more than half a decade, a new high school for the School District of Wisconsin Dells has been on the minds of the community and district leaders.
The construction of the new building, which was part of the district’s $33.6 million referendum voters approved in 2018, is now complete, and with it, a wealth of new athletics opportunities. From an expansive new fieldhouse and adjacent workout facility, to impending multi-use turf football/soccer field, baseball and softball diamonds, the Chiefs new home has something for every student-athlete.
District Administrator Terry Slack is confident the new amenities, and the entire new building as a whole, will feature plenty of “wow factor” for students.
“Just with all the natural light, new things that focus on technology and more space to spread out, because we’ve been so cramped in the previous building, are going to be really good for kids,” he said.
“And secondly, this is a great building to teach in; just the appearance, I think, is going to raise everyone’s spirits for coming to school. That’s a really rewarding facet of this project coming to its completion, and now we can start using it as an educational facility and we’re really excited about that.”
The previous high school, now Wisconsin Dells Middle School, was soundly built in 1953; however, Slack noted that the school’s growing size had made the previous building obsolete. Originally designed for 446 students, the old high school had 675 students last year in its 127,000 square foot facility.
That size is peanuts compared to the new building constructed by CG Schmidt and Plunkett Raysich Architects, which has a capacity of 650 students in the new 209,800 square foot building. A good amount of that square footage can be found in the new fieldhouse, which will be the home of Wisconsin Dells volleyball, boys and girls basketball and wrestling.
For Slack, the community’s sports-crazed culture, specifically basketball dating back to the 1940s, helped spur the new facilities.
“Basketball has always been king in this community, and there’s a period of time when there probably wasn’t a better conference, talking about the old South Central, when it comes to wrestling,” he said. “I know our wrestling people feel good about it, and volleyball has been pretty important in this community for a really long time as well.”
“For our student athletes to have this for volleyball, in a short amount of time, our kids to get that opportunity to wrestle, and then on both the boys and girls side of the coin for basketball, it just really embodies the culture where we’ve been at with fall and winter indoor sports for a long time.”
The new fieldhouse contains 10 separate basketball hoops and a mechanical divider that can separate the gym, as well as a two-lane, 160-meter track around the surrounding balcony. A suspended volleyball net is another new feature at the newly named Jack B. Olson Court, in honor of the 1938 Wisconsin Dells grad and future All-American at Western Michigan University, following a $500,000 donation from daughter, Sally Olson Bracken.
The new gym is also a little larger than the old barn, featuring a 1,500-person base capacity, expanding all the way to 2,400 people when additional bleachers are brought in on the south end of the gym. The vast new space, which can be converted to feature three full-size courts and fit four full-size wrestling mats, will provide the Chiefs with new opportunities to host larger tournaments, including sectional and regional events.
“I think a lot of people know that for years, the Dells hosted a sectional basketball game before it was the divisional model, in the Class B system. There were a lot of years where we drove up from southwest Wisconsin to watch a sectional basketball game take place in the Dells,” Slack said, noting the district’s location on I-90/I-39.
“Our kids get to benefit from it first, then we get to showcase it to visitors from around the state and it’s only going to elevate our game. It’s going to be easy on, easy off and one of the best facilities in southern Wisconsin, hands down.”
The day-to-day facilities also got a massive upgrade in the weight/multi-purpose room and locker rooms. The Chiefs new weight room features 14 bench and squat racks, a major improvement from the previous six at the old high school, as well as a 40-yard strip of turf with a weight sled, new dumbbells and three elliptical machines and treadmills.
The Chiefs wrestling team will call the multi-purpose room its home, while the baseball and softball team can get some offseason work in there using the suspended batting cages. Student-athletes will have plenty of space to store their items with three locker rooms featuring 60, 60 and 70 lockers, each complete with bottom storage space.
Wisconsin Dells coaches will have amicable spaces as well, sponsored by former longtime volleyball coach Cyndy Collins and her husband Tom. While the indoor fall and winter sports facilities are ready for use, the Chiefs’ outdoor amenities are still coming along; however, the wait will be worth it.
The Chiefs’ turf football/soccer field is currently under construction and set to be finished by Nov. 1, while the baseball diamonds, which will feature turf infields, and the full turf softball diamonds will be completed this spring. While the Dells soccer team must spend another season at Woodside Sports Complex and the football team will play its home games at the old high school, once all of the construction is done, all of the Chiefs teams’ home fields will be in one place, a point of importance for activities coordinator Trina Slack.
“I think it’s very important; it’s important for our student-athletes, and it’s important for parents to know that their kids don’t have to drive to Kaminski for practice, or to drive to Woodside for soccer or baseball practice,” she said. “To have everything in one unified area is very important.”
“It will be very convenient and an assurance from a mindset that we don’t have to worry about kids travelling and for there to be any type of accident or injury,” Terry Slack added.
It will also be important for everyone to follow protocols in order to the keep the new building up and running amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trina Slack is confident that the new shiny new digs for student-athletes will only heighten their following of the new guidelines.
“I think kids will be really excited to be here and there’s more space, and that’s a big thing too with COVID-19,” she said.
“I certainly think these facilities, and when they see the classrooms, the athletic facilities, gym and locker room — everything as a whole — yes, I think it will give them incentive to follow the rules and do the expectations. The longer we can do that, the longer we’re going to be here, and that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Ode to the past
While brand new, the state of the art building will have plenty of features evoking the history of both Wisconsin Dells and the Chiefs’ sports past.
The school’s main lobby features a balcony sculpted after the city’s Witches Gulch historical landmark, with Columbia blue flooring running parallel beneath it. In the fieldhouse, the new main basketball court is a near match to the old high school floor, something Terry Slack jokingly said would be “Tim Decorah approved,” in honor of the star of the Wisconsin Dells 1987 Class B state title team.
He also said they wanted to bring “some of the old magic to the new gym,” and lauded the architects for their overall work.
“They did an incredible job, and not to boast yet, but I think we’re standing in an award-winning, architecturally designed building,” he said. “They listened to us really well, and they did a good job folding in all these elements of the Dells in a modern way. When you point things out, people get it and it’s a really comfortable room to be in.”
“I think, for me, the attention to detail and hard work that’s been put into this project by everyone, and now seeing it come to fruition and basically completed, is really mind blowing,” Trina Slack added.
