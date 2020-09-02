PREP SPORTS: Wisconsin Dells gets major facilities upgrade with new high school

Wisconsin Dells coaches will have amicable spaces as well, sponsored by former longtime volleyball coach Cyndy Collins and her husband Tom. While the indoor fall and winter sports facilities are ready for use, the Chiefs’ outdoor amenities are still coming along; however, the wait will be worth it.

The Chiefs’ turf football/soccer field is currently under construction and set to be finished by Nov. 1, while the baseball diamonds, which will feature turf infields, and the full turf softball diamonds will be completed this spring. While the Dells soccer team must spend another season at Woodside Sports Complex and the football team will play its home games at the old high school, once all of the construction is done, all of the Chiefs teams’ home fields will be in one place, a point of importance for activities coordinator Trina Slack.

“I think it’s very important; it’s important for our student-athletes, and it’s important for parents to know that their kids don’t have to drive to Kaminski for practice, or to drive to Woodside for soccer or baseball practice,” she said. “To have everything in one unified area is very important.”

“It will be very convenient and an assurance from a mindset that we don’t have to worry about kids travelling and for there to be any type of accident or injury,” Terry Slack added.