PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells continues ascent as boys win, girls take fourth at Tomah

Hoving added a third-place finish in the 200 (24.45), narrowly ahead of teammates Peyton Knapton (24.62) and Patrick Petz (24.78), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Senior Nick Sabey took third in both the mile and two-mile (5:03.59 and 11:11.00) in another pair of personal records, while Metz was also third in the 400 (55.67) to round out the Chiefs boys top-three finishers.

On the girls side, junior Hailey Anchor again led the way for the Chiefs as she posted three individual event wins. Anchor crushed the distance sprints as she won the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.78 record as the lone girl to break a minute, and later won the 800 in 2:25.21.

She also continued her season in the field as she easily won the high jump. Anchor, who cleared 5 feet, 3 inches at the Reedsburg Betsy DeMerit Invitational on May 20, only cleared 4-10 but was the lone competitor to eclipse 4-6.

Along with Anchor, senior Emily Cunningham posted a pair of event wins as she swept the distance events. The future UW-Stout Blue Devil posted a new personal record time in the 1,600 as she crossed in 5:19.77, and later won the two-mile with a time of 11:58.00 as the only runner to crack 12 minutes.