PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells continues ascent as boys win, girls take fourth at Tomah

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Wisconsin Dells track and field team is starting to hit its stride.
The Chiefs ascent continued at Tuesday’s Tomah Invitational as the Dells boys won the team title and the girls finished fourth in a tightly contested top-five. The Chiefs boys scored 141.5 points to edge out runner-up La Crosse Central (117.5).
Meanwhile the Dells girls tallied 104.5 points to finish just four behind the host Timberwolves (108.5), while La Crosse Aquinas (115) edged out Westby (114) for the girls team title.
The Wisconsin Dells boys posted just three event wins but rather used their sheer depth to pull away from the River Hawks. Leading that charge was Jacob Rogers, as he swept the hurdle events with a pair of new personal record times.
The speedy sophomore won the 110-meter hurdles in 16 seconds flat, and later took first in the 300 hurdles with another top time of 43.04 seconds. Joining him atop the medal stand was fellow sophomore Hunter Isaacson, who won the shot put going away with a throw of 49 feet.
The mark was another personal record for the Chiefs and topped runner-up Evan Westpfahl of Tomah by nearly five feet.
In a run of personal bests, Matt Hoving helped spearhead the Chiefs charge with two runner-up finishes. The senior took runner-up in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 6 inches — Rogers was fourth at 5-4 — and also took second in the 400 with a time of 54.60 seconds.
Hoving added a third-place finish in the 200 (24.45), narrowly ahead of teammates Peyton Knapton (24.62) and Patrick Petz (24.78), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Senior Nick Sabey took third in both the mile and two-mile (5:03.59 and 11:11.00) in another pair of personal records, while Metz was also third in the 400 (55.67) to round out the Chiefs boys top-three finishers.
On the girls side, junior Hailey Anchor again led the way for the Chiefs as she posted three individual event wins. Anchor crushed the distance sprints as she won the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.78 record as the lone girl to break a minute, and later won the 800 in 2:25.21.
She also continued her season in the field as she easily won the high jump. Anchor, who cleared 5 feet, 3 inches at the Reedsburg Betsy DeMerit Invitational on May 20, only cleared 4-10 but was the lone competitor to eclipse 4-6.
Along with Anchor, senior Emily Cunningham posted a pair of event wins as she swept the distance events. The future UW-Stout Blue Devil posted a new personal record time in the 1,600 as she crossed in 5:19.77, and later won the two-mile with a time of 11:58.00 as the only runner to crack 12 minutes.
Coupled with the victorious duo, senior Megan Jones turned in a stellar day for the Chiefs as well with three top-three individual finishes. Jones was runner-up behind Anchor in the 400 with a time of 1:03.08, just a tenth of a second ahead of Aquinas’ Sara Gyllander.
She also added third-place finishes in both the long jump (14-5) and 200-meter dash (27.71 seconds), including a new personal record time in the latter. The duo of Anchor and Jones helped the Chiefs post their best relay finish of the day as well, teaming with Tesa Ketelhut and Alisia Schwark to take second in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:23.91.
Wisconsin Dells will try avoid letting its momentum slip with over a week off until its next invitational in DeForest on June 4.