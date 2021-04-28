PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Wisconsin Dells takes first strides at Portage Triangular

Anchor torched the field with a time of 27.66 seconds in the 200 and won the 400 in 1:01.26, while Jones finished runner-up with times of 28.52 and 1:04.35. Meanwhile, Cunningham went into cruise control during the girls 3,200, winning by over a minute-and-a-half with a time of 12:19.20.

The group also shined in the field as Anchor took second in the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches), while Jones was sixth in the long jump (12-2¾). Nelson knows he’ll rely on the group immensely this spring.

“We’re going to rely hugely on them with the numbers being low. We’re a little over 20 girls, but I think in our conference, Wautoma has seven, so I’m not sure what the rest of the conference is like,” he said.

“They’re going to be huge and they’re going to be go-to people. They’re really going to have to really pull their weight and do some essential things that they have in the past, and I’m pretty confident in that.”

The cupboard isn’t completely bare behind the top trio, however. Junior Alisia won the 100 hurdles in 18.16 seconds and followed that with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles. Elsewhere, junior Madison Wilson won the pole vault with at top mark of 7 feet, 6 inches, while sophomore Lydia Zapuchlak (2:53.61) and junior Jadyn Torkelson (2:54.63) took second and third, respectively, in the 800.